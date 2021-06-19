Football Recruitment: Weekly Bet Summary





June 18: Curlee Thomas | DL | Nolan Catholic (Texas) Determined: California

247Sport Composite: 3 stars | 0.8721 | No. 577 General | No. 89 DL

Recruitment overviewThomas, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas, championed the Golden Bears over offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech, among others. He has a total of 42 reported offers. His primary recruiter at Cal was defensive line coach Andrew Browning, while outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward also assisted in his recruiting. He is the Bears’ sixth commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle. In nine games as a junior, he recorded 58 tackles, 22 tackles for losses, 16 sacks, 30 quarterback rushes and one safety. June 18: Nate Johnson | QB | Clovis (California) Determined: Utah

247Sport Composite: 3 stars | 0.8617 | No. 725 Total | No. 51 QB

Recruitment overview: A 6-foot-2, 183-pound quarterback from Clovis High School in Clovis, California, Johnson committed to the Utes over offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Oregon State, TCU, UCLA, Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose state. He has a total of nine reported offers. His primary recruiter at Utah was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig, while running backs coach Kiel McDonald also assisted in his recruiting. He is the Utes’ third deployment in the 2022 hiring cycle.

247Sports evaluation: Speed, speed and more speed. With one arm to boot. Johnson is one of the fastest football players in the state, not just quarterbacks, players, period, running a 10.56 100 yards this spring. But lest you think he’s just a running quarterback, he’s more of a running quarterback… Johnson still wants to play with his arm. He has unique abilities, with arm strength and a faster, consistent release and smooth movement. He cooks on the bright side and has all the natural physical tools to be a great quarterback. – 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman

Projection: Power 5 Starter

Player comparison: Tyrod Taylor | QB | Los Angeles Chargers June 18: Deylin Hasert | OT | Marshall (Min.) Determined: State of Iowa

247Sport Composite: 3 stars | 0.8577 | No. 761 General | No. 67 OT

Recruitment overview: A 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle from Marshall High School in Marshall, Minn., Hasert, committed to the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas State, and Nebraska. He has a total of five reported offers. His primary recruiter at Iowa State was offensive line coach Jeff Myers. He is the Cyclones’ sixth deployment in the 2022 recruiting cycle. June 18: Tre Emory | DL | Mount Pleasant, Texas Determined: Baylor

247Sport Composite: 3 stars | 0.8561 | No. 821 General | No. 116 DL

Recruitment overview: A 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Mount Pleasant High School in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Emory committed to the Bears over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma State, and TCU, among others. He has a total of 17 reported offers. His primary recruiter at Baylor was defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, while inside linebackers coach Ron Roberts also assisted in his recruiting. He is the Bears’ 12th commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle. In nine games as a junior, he racked up 48 tackles, nine tackles for losses, six sacks and two pass breakups. June 18: Zion Steptoe | WR | Monument (Texas) Determined: Utah

247Sport Composite: 3 stars | 0.8466 | No. 1010 General | No. 137 WR

Recruitment overview: A 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide recipient of Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, Steptoe committed to the Utes over offers from Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse, among others. He has a total of 22 reported offers. His chief recruiter in Utah was Chad Bumphis, wide receiver coach. He is the Utes’ second commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle. In seven games as a junior, he netted 37 receptions for 790 yards and eight touchdowns.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos