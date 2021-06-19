The ECHL Allen Americans award second-winning coach in professional hockey history with new contract





Steve Martinson’s short-term goal is to win his 11th professional hockey championship. His long-term goal is to capture Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman as the all-time winning coach in professional hockey history. With a contract extension awarded ahead of the start of the ECHL Western Conference final Friday, Martinson can continue to pursue both goals as the Allen Americans coach. Martinson has won 10 championships in his 25 seasons behind the bench, all in the minor leagues, including four in his previous eight seasons with the Americans. Martinson celebrated his new contract with a 5-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets for a 1-0 Allen lead in the best-of-five series. The Americans jumped to a 3-0 lead 12 minutes into the game en route to their eighth home win in a row. Martinson is the second most winning coach in hockey history with 1,088 wins. Only the NHL Hall of Famer Bowman has won more games (1244). His teams have won 15 division titles in his 25 seasons and captured championships in the WCHL, UHL and CHL in addition to ECHL. This was the 12th time a team coached by Martinson led the league in regular season points. The Americans won the last six games of the regular season and jumped from third place in the West past both Fort Wayne and Wichita to first place for the top league in the Western Conference. Allen’s 45 wins led the ECHL, as did the Americans’ 236 goals. Then Allen defeated Utah in three games in the opening round of the playoffs. The win over Fort Wayne extended the Allen winning streak to 10 games. The win also gave Martinson 53 ECHL playoff wins, just three short of the league record. This season has been arguably the best coaching job of Martinson’s career as his roster has been ravaged by Covid, call-ups and injuries. He was forced to play a franchise-record 52 players, including 25 rookies. Seven of those rookies are still on the playoffs roster. Martinson also won games with five different goalkeepers this season.

