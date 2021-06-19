Sports
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid frustrated with service after win, wants it ‘called both sides’
ATLANTA — After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 104-99 Game 6 won Friday to secure their second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, Joel Embiid was so fed up with seeing serving him compared to the Hawks’ superstar leader, he wanted to don’t even say Trae Young’s name.
“I just felt like it wasn’t coming from both sides, mainly because of the minimal contact they get at the point guard and when it comes to us, we don’t get the same,” Embiid said after Philadelphia came back from a 12-in deficit. the first quarter to win. “So I just want it to be called both ways. If you’re going to call something like nothing on their guard, it should be the same way and call it the same thing [for] me when I – if I am – touched.”
Embiid ended up taking just one free throw less than Young — 3-for-4 to Young’s 3-for-5 — and the Sixers took 23 freebies as a team to Atlanta’s 24, but Embiid believed his fourth-quarter run was with the Hawks’ John Collins was not judged fairly by the umpires.
With 4:03 to go in the fourth and Philadelphia leading 92-85, Embiid bounced off a Seth Curry miss and scored on a putback, hitting Collins with his forearm.
As the pair of big men lay on the floor, Collins pushed Embiid, and the two went chest to chest as they rose, running toward the upright, players from both teams joining the fray.
There could be some tension between the two due to a third quarter back alley that Collins pitched into the center of the Sixers when Embiid was called for a foul, though Collins made contact with Embiid’s face on the way up.
In their later skirmish, Embiid was called up for an offensive foul and Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers challenged the verdict. After review by an official, the offensive foul stood and both Embiid and Collins were charged technical fouls.
Embiid felt that Young, who he said pushed him from behind, should also have been punished if the umpires handed out techs.
“I have a technique for it and I didn’t think it was an offensive foul,” Embiid said after finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds. “I was just trying to keep calm and keep my hands up. And someone pushed me from behind, and I don’t understand why I got a techie.
“But I think it is what it is. I got hacked all night and I don’t think I was on the free throw line until I got to the fourth quarter and all that stuff. So it was questionable, but we got the win achieved That’s all that matters.”
Indeed, no Sixers starter – Embiid included – attempted a single free throw in the first three quarters. However, in the final frame, the Sixers went 15-for-20 from the line, compared to the Hawks’ 6-for-12.
Philadelphia went 7-for-8 from the charity streak in the last 30 seconds to hold onto the win.
Some of the whistles from the refs against Philadelphia might have put the Sixers on a detour. When both Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris made two early errors, Rivers added Tyrese Maxey to the lineup, and the rookie seized the opportunity, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds.
And Harris, after going 0-for-2 in the four minutes he played in the first quarter before being drawn for the two errors, got it going the rest of the way, scoring 24 runs at 9-for-18 shooting over the last three quarters of an hour.
“When Tobias got the two early fouls, and in some ways it might have helped, because then he came back and was really fresh,” said Rivers.
Hawks center Clint Capela, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, spoke about the challenge of battling the MVP runner-up in Embiid.
“We have to keep our cool,” he said. “I have to keep my composure when I protect Embiid. I know he will make difficult shots. I know he is great at what he does. Every time I have to focus on the next move and on my part, make his job as hard as I can I know he will get some tough shots That’s OK.
“Just go the other way and try to put my teammates in a good position to make shots. Just make sure we don’t give any possession every possession or we’ll give hard, contentious shots again and again.”
