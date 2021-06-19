Meet this summer’s Cricket Interns | News

Cricket Intern Reporter: Olivia Turner
Olivia Turner has joined The Cricket as a guest writer in the spring of 2020 to write feature films about the local youth. Her pieces range in topics from pandemic graduations to political campaigns, and she’s passionate about social activism, interesting people, and strong words.
Turner recently graduated from Manchester Essex Regional High School, where she was co-editor of the award-winning school newspaper, The independent. In high school, she teamed up with her classmates and advisor Mary Buckley-Harmon to produce digital problems remotely for a year during the pandemic.
In November, she covered the 2020 election live from Manchester and Essex for 1623 Studios, and over the following months produced a video series for the outlet. Generation Zoom with Olivia Turner examines innovation, creativity and passions in the MERHS community through the lens of a global pandemic.
Turner is passionate about all kinds of writing, and she attended several conferences for young writers in the Northeast during high school. In 2017, she was named a GrubStreet Young Writers Program Summer Teen Fellow and completed a three-week fellowship with the organization in Boston. In the years that followed, she attended the 2018 Champlain Young Writers Conference, the 2019 New England Young Writers Conference at Bread Loaf, and the 2020 North Shore Young Writers Conference, where her love of writing grew.
In the fall, Turner attends Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia to study creative writing and computer science. She hopes to make a difference by using journalism to expose algorithmic injustices in technology.
Olivia will use her time at The Cricket to deepen her journalistic experience. After all, she enjoys learning more about Manchester every day.
Cricket Intern Reporter: Alexis Brown
Alexis Brown is an up-and-coming junior at Syracuse University, studying film and a minor in business administration. Alexis grew up in Manchester and has lived here since he was seven. She loves to go home from school as she has come to appreciate the beauty of Manchester more and more. Alexis was an intern at 1623 Studios in Gloucester for her ME High School SCORE project, where she helped edit, film and interview people. Alexis produced, wrote and directed a short film called Strangers Again this past semester, her first short film that she produced herself with the cast and crew. (You can find this movie @alexis.filmsb23 on instagram in her bio.) Alexis also has a passion for environmental awareness and integrates it into her work, whether it’s by trying to spread awareness about a crisis or simply the beauty of nature to remind people to take care of their home. From an early age Alexis has always been interested in cameras and movies, at the age of eight she had a green screen that she would play with for hours. In high school, Alexis took a film class and decided she wanted to study that in college. Alexis enjoys film editing, cinematography and screenwriting. Alexis is interested in documentaries, stop motion and animations. Alexis got the chance to observe two summers agohubies halloweenset when they were filming in Marblehead. Alexis aspires to one day work for National Geographic, travel the world and document it. This summer, Alexis will help report, edit videos and podcasts, and capture events around Cape Ann.
Cricket Internal Reporter: Marcella Zaffari Flammia
Growing up in the south of Brazil, Marcella Zaffari Flammia has always been drawn to and had a passion for writing. So when the opportunity arose early in the spring to get involvedThe Cricketto write about current events in the Cape Ann area, she was excited.
Flammia graduated from The Governors Academy in 2019. There she deepened her interest in writing with extracurricular writing clubs and activities. Last fall, she attended Bentley University, where her passion for writing blossomedHer Campus Media; the number 1 global online magazine for women with a network of more than 20,000 campus departments worldwide. Writing about growing up, the pandemic, and freshman experiences for college students, Flammia learned how authentic writing can have tremendous power in bringing people together, even when they’re apart.
This fall, Flammia will attend the University of Miami to pursue a pre-law track, with a concentration in business law and a minor in communications. She is excited to start this new chapter of her life. She is excited to join The Cricket this summer writing about local events, businesses and people.