Sports
BYU football: What did the media day say about the starting QB competition?
When it comes to naming a starting quarterback to replace new New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson at BYU, head coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick refuse to rush.
That was the message conveyed Thursday by the violations of two primary decision-makers, as the Cougars held their annual football media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building.
In other words, there’s no deadline to decide whether Redshirt sophomore Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall or freshman Jacob Conover gets the call when BYU faces Arizona on September 4 in Las Vegas, a neutral-location event that has already sold 42,000 tickets and is expected to draw the largest gathering of BYU fans outside of the state of Utah in the program’s history.
To no one’s surprise, the coaches gave no hint during more than six hours of formal interviews and casual conversations about which quarterback, if any, broke out of the derby during last March’s spring camp. Neither do the QBs themselves.
Reading between the lines a bit, Roderick gave perhaps the most hint when he said several times, including on a show on BYUtv, that Hall played the position clear in the first half against Utah State in 2019 before sustaining a concussion that effectively ended his season.
If he’s able to stay healthy, he’ll be tough to beat, Roderick said.
When told about that positive endorsement a few hours later, Hall said it was cool to hear that, but nothing could or should be read into it.
No matter what anyone says, until that decision is made, you have to keep grinding, Hall said. So for me I’m going to keep grinding and doing my thing and hope for the best when that day comes when they decide.
When will that day come?
I don’t want to be nailed to it, Roderick said. I won’t be pinned down to an exact date.
Said Sitake: I don’t know if I want to put a deadline on it because I think it causes more stress and anxiety for the staff than for the players. I know the only real deadline is before the game, right? We must have a starter for the game, however long it takes.
Another freshman quarterback who participated in spring camp, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, is still working with the QBs, but is no longer in the running to be the starter, as the Deseret News reported earlier this month.
The other three boys are just ahead of him, Roderick said.
Both Sitake and Roderick said it is ideal to get a starter in place as soon as possible, but not as necessary as one might think as the competition is close by and all three know the game book and attack well.
Everyone would say the sooner the better, but I don’t think we can put a deadline on it because then it won’t be as fair as it could be, Sitake said. I wish I could answer the question now. If you need an answer now, I can tell you it will be one of three.
Hall and Romney both said they weren’t given a decision or even a pecking order in meetings with coaches right after the end of spring camp on March 26, but they were told the league would resume when preseason training camp on August 5. starts.
They’re consistent, Hall said. They have said the decision will be made in fall camp unless there is a huge difference in how the boys are doing. It was very close. It’s just a matter of doing what we personally need to do and improving from then to now.
Romney said of their post-spring discussions with coaches: They said it’s still an open competition, still very close, and the fall camp will tell the story.
Speaking of which, Roderick said he’d like to make a decision around two weeks into fall camp, which would be plenty of time to be fair to those guys, and also give us enough time for the starter to get enough reps to to be ready for that first game.
There is also the current of thought that naming a starter just before kick-off could give BYU a strategic advantage, especially since Arizona has a new coaching staff and the Cougars are unsure about much more than just the QB when it comes to measuring the Wildcats personnel and tactics.
We may not say who will start (for BYU) until kick-off. Because why should we?, Roderick said rhetorically. It may not seem like a big deal, but if we can make our opponent guess, we should. I hope people aren’t mad about that, but we’re just looking for every advantage we can to win that first game.
Roderick says he learned those tactics from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
Any advantage you can get, you might as well go for it, Roderick said. That was (Whittingham’s philosophy). The margin of error can be so small. Why give up something you don’t have to? So I hope people understand that.
There could also be some concern that whatever quarterbacks aren’t elected will enter the transfer portal, especially now that they can make a one-time transfer to another school and be immediately eligible under the NCAA’s new transfer rules.
Sitake and Roderick both said that with BYU, that probably isn’t as much of a concern as it is with other programs.
I don’t think the transfer portal at BYU will be as much of a problem as it is in other places, simply because with this school, we’re always going to get who we’re going to get here, in a way, Roderick said.
So what do the competitors think?
Conover said on Thursday that he doesn’t feel like the rookie newcomer or an underdog in the derby.
I kind of consider myself a veteran now, coming in, he said. I’ve had a year to learn the attack and get used to the speed of the game. It’s a huge advantage.
Hall said Conover, the scout team QB last fall, was arguably the best QB the BYU defense faced last year. If it goes to the last week of camp, so be it, Hall said.
When you play the quarterback position, you have to be able to handle the pressure and the awkward situations, he said. So if it goes down, that’s great. That’s just more time you need to stay locked in and get better and better.
Said Romney: I am very confident where I am now. I feel really good. I feel the best I’ve felt since being here at BYU. I mean, I’d be ready to start Game 1 now if I was called as a starter.
Even if that call comes on September 4.
