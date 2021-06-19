Daily tests, isolation add to the ordeal of the Tokyo Olympics of Indian athletes

In a move that will affect athletes and officials traveling from India and those who will participate in Wimbledon and the Diamond League in London, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have imposed stricter restrictions on travelers from countries hosting different variants of Covid. -19 have been identified .

According to an advisory issued Friday, athletes traveling from India have been instructed not to interact with or train with athletes from another country for the first three days after reaching the Japanese capital. In addition, they will have to be tested for Covid-19 every day for seven days just before departure and every day after arrival in Tokyo. This means that some athletes, such as hockey players, will have to undergo Covid testing for at least 21 consecutive days before and during the Games.

In addition to the wide range of rules already in place, the Tokyo Olympics organizers have imposed additional, stricter rules on athletes and other Games participants traveling from 11 countries, including India, the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The consultancy noted that the new rules will apply to all travelers – including athletes, their coaches and support staff – who have lived in these countries within 14 days of their arrival in Tokyo.

No socializing

These rules are subject to change based on Japanese government policy. For three days after your (athletes and officials) arrival in Japan, you will not be able to have physical contact with anyone from any other team, delegation or country. In all sports, for example, you cannot communicate or train with athlete(s) from another country during that period, according to the memorandum.

While all rules must be followed, rules regarding physical distance from other teams, delegations or countries are of particular importance upon arrival, the advisory said. By following these important regulations, as a participant in the Games, you may travel to the locations on the list of permitted destinations from your arrival in Japan.

So far, 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Games, which start on July 23, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expects a dozen more athletes to make the cut before the qualifying period ends at the end of this month.

While most of the medal contenders — including the shooting team, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — have already moved their bases outside of India, many have been unable to make it due to the pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Training impact

The women’s and men’s hockey teams, boxers, table tennis players and track and field athletes are some of the athletes scheduled to travel to Tokyo from their respective bases in India.

For example, the hockey teams would leave for Tokyo on July 17 and play a few exhibition games before opening their campaigns at the Olympics. Now, unless they advance their travel dates, they will have to forego the exhibition games, which will be a big blow to both teams as they are already starved of competitive matches.

Getting to Tokyo early can also pose a challenge, though, as teams have been told to check-in to the Games Village no more than five days before their competition starts. So alternative accommodation must be found if they arrive early.

The boxers will travel to Italy this month before returning to India and then flying to the Games.

Recently, the Sports Authority of India had advised all Indian athletes to travel directly to Tokyo from the country where they are currently training or planning to go.

The IOA, it is informed, is in talks with organizers to understand how the new rules will be implemented. It’s not a hard quarantine, but the advice says we shouldn’t come into contact with athletes or delegates from other countries. So how and where does an athlete eat her or his meal? Likewise, where will they train as the training areas will have athletes from other countries? Do they expect our athletes to train in isolation in the middle of the night? said an official. The IOA is in talks with the organizers and will try to work out a solution that is in the best interest of the country’s athletes.

The new rules could also affect some tennis players who will compete in Wimbledon, which ends on July 12, and athletic stars who will compete in the Diamond League on July 13. Those traveling from the UK must be tested for Covid-19 every day for three days before their departure. However, the distance rules for them remain the same as for travelers from India.

Additional Restrictions

In an advisory released Friday, the organizers of the Olympic Games imposed more restrictions on athletes and officials from countries with Covid-19 variants. They were divided into two groups:

Group 1: Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Testing: Every day, for seven days, before departure to Japan; every day at the Games

Keeping distance: No physical interaction with athletes and officials from other countries, including training with them, for three days after arriving in Japan.

Group 2: Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Vietnam

Testing: every day, for three days, before departure; every day at the Games

Keeping distance: No physical interaction with athletes and officials from other countries, including training with them, for three days after arriving in Japan.