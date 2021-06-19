Early header ensures 1-0 victory for Argentina against Uruguay





BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) – A first-half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 caps, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a previous Copa America clash on Friday. Uruguay hadn’t beaten Argentina in the Copa América since 1989 and they fell behind early on from Rodriguez’s header. The Real Betis midfielder started for his country for the first time since June 2019 and justified that decision when he converted a cross from Lionel Messi after 10 minutes. The goal gave Argentina all three points and condemned their neighbors to a lost start to their Copa campaign. We deserved the win, said Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Today we tried to be more compact, to make it more difficult to score against. Up front we have monstrous players who can score goals at any time of the game. The result in a game that was end to end but without any real excitement in a cavernous empty stadium in Brasilia, Uruguay leaves the collective bottom of Group A without points, alongside Bolivia, which has played two and lost two. Argentina rises to tie for first place with four points alongside Chile, who defeated Bolivia 1-0 earlier on Friday. Paraguay has three points from one game. Striker Edinson Cavani was back for Uruguay after missing the last two games through suspension and he produced one of the few memorable moments for his side when he became unhappy when he saw a loud cry for a penalty waved away after 26 minutes. It was emblematic of Uruguay’s unfortunate night that, although they had slightly more possession, they never managed to get a shot on target throughout the game. On the other hand, Messi caused trouble for Uruguay with his dribbling in the final third, but was often ousted by Uruguayan defenders. The result extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 15 games since they lost in the semi-finals of the last Copa America in 2019. It also saw a run of three consecutive draws and bolstered the confidence of a side aware that their great rival Brazil is scoring freely and are favorites to win a second consecutive Copa América at home. We lacked a bit of luck to take wins (recently), Argentina substitute Angel Di Maria said in the second half. Today we managed to do that against a direct rival who are always contenders for the Copa America. “Brazil is the best team (so far),” he added. “We took it step by step and the dream is alive, I hope we can make it come true. Argentina is always a candidate (for the title), but Brazil is at home and doing very well.” Argentinas next game will be against Paraguay on Monday, while Uruguay will face Chile the same day. Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by William Mallard Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

