Girls Tennis WMass Division III Tournament: No. 4 Lee defeats No. 5 Frontier in the quarterfinals and more





Western Massachusetts Division III Girls Tennis Bracket The girls' tennis team No. 4 Lee won 4-1 in the quarterfinals at No. 5 Frontier on Friday. With the win, the Wildcats advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday, June 22, with their opponent to be determined after the June 21 game with No. 1 Pope Francis. Frontier closes the season with a 5-2 overall record. Lee won every singles match behind Caroline Maloney (6-3, 6-2), Rachel Wendling (6-0, 6-0) and Cindy Ni (6-0, 6-2). The Wildcats won their fourth game of the game in the No. 1 doubles place where the duo of Sophie Herman and Amy Desiata won 6-0, 6-1. The lone Red Hawks win of the day came at the end with the Scanlon duo. Sydney and Samantha won the second doubles 6-4, 6-0. No. 3 Mount Greylock Defeats No. 6 St. Mary, 5-0 (Quarterfinal) No. 3 Mount Greylock defeated No. 6 St. Mary in the quarterfinals of the girls tournament 5-0. The Mounties advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Tuesday, June 22 against the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian and No. 10 Turners Falls. The closest match of the match came in the No. 2 singles spot where Hannah Gilooly could get away with a 7-5, 6-4 win over St. Marys Brooke Piziak. On the first basehits, Mount Greylocks Mia Van Deurzen took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maura ONeill and the No. 3 singles had a 6-0, 6-2 win over Greylocks Charlotte Sanford. In doubles, the Mounties duo of Izzy Leonard and Olivia Winters won at #1, 6-0, 6-0, and Mai OConnor and Piper Schulman won at #2, 6-0, 6-1. The St. Marys season ends with a 6-2 overall record.

