Connect with us

Sports

Former organization treasurer convicted of theft from Little Falls Youth Hockey Association | Morrison County Record

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Kelly Beth Alonso-Heath, 42, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 150 days of local incarceration, restitution of $30,195 and 20 years of probation after being convicted of theft – diverting company property.

She was found to have stolen more than $90,000 from the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association (LFYHA).

Alonso-Heath is due to serve the first 90 days of her incarceration, beginning June 18. She will then serve 30 days in 2022 and 2023, with both being eligible to be evicted if she is aware of refund payments.

In June 2020, a Little Falls Police Department officer received a report of a theft from the LFYHA, a non-profit organization. A board member and the president of the association contacted the police to inform them that it appeared that former treasurer Alonso-Heath had stolen large sums of money in recent years. Alonso-Heath served as Treasurer of the LFYHA from 2016 – 2020.

An LFYHA board member told police that Alonso-Heath was replaced by a new treasurer in April 2020 and that the association wanted to change the names of the people who had access to her account at the time. The board member discovered that she herself was not on the account and that it took a week or so for her name to be added so she could access the organization’s banking information.

The president of the LFYHA told the officer that although Alonso-Heath was treasurer, she would ask her for usernames and passwords for the account. Alonso-Heath provided her with usernames and passwords that never worked, and that she never proceeded to provide the bank details.

When the president finally got access to the account, she discovered a major discrepancy. She believed the most recent balance should be about $130,000 at the time, but was alarmed to learn that it was actually about $13,000. Then she started digging into accounts and discovered what she believed to be fraudulent activities.

Over the past four years, there have been numerous checks Alonso-Heath wrote to cash in cash or directly to himself. Other checks were written to Quik Trip. These checks totaled more than $85,000.

The president pointed out that the vast majority of the checks were most likely illegal because there would be no known business rationale for paying this kind of money in cash or to Alonso-Heath himself. She also found many electronic withdrawals from the association’s account, some of which went to utility companies with which the association had no business.

The president believed that approximately $5,800 in funds had been taken for these fraudulent electronic withdrawals.

During the last year of Alonso-Heath’s time as treasurer, the president told police it was getting harder and harder to get information from her. Other members of LFYHA noted that they had great difficulty getting in touch with her to get bills paid.

The president informed the officer that when she went back and looked at the bank balance sheets and compared them with the minutes of the same month, she found increasing discrepancies over time. For example, she said Alonso-Heath reported an account balance of more than $131,000 in January 2020. The actual bank statement from that same period showed a closing balance of just over $27,000.

On July 30, 2020, an officer found Alonso-Heath and asked if she would accompany him for an interview with the Little Falls Police Department. During that interview, he asked her to explain the discrepancy between the amounts she reported and what was actually in the bill. According to the indictment, she was initially upset by the officers’ questions.

After being reassured by the officer that he would not take her to jail, she became more candid.

The officer asked her if there was any money nearby, and she replied that it wasn’t. She admitted to the agent that she had spent money on household expenses because she had been in dire financial distress in recent years.

In all, it appeared that between April 2016 and April 2020, Alonso-Heath was writing fraudulent checks, either for himself or for cash, in the amount of $86,951.69. The fraudulent electronic withdrawals from the account totaled $5,814.34.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: