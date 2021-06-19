Former organization treasurer convicted of theft from Little Falls Youth Hockey Association | Morrison County Record

Kelly Beth Alonso-Heath, 42, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 150 days of local incarceration, restitution of $30,195 and 20 years of probation after being convicted of theft – diverting company property.
She was found to have stolen more than $90,000 from the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association (LFYHA).
Alonso-Heath is due to serve the first 90 days of her incarceration, beginning June 18. She will then serve 30 days in 2022 and 2023, with both being eligible to be evicted if she is aware of refund payments.
In June 2020, a Little Falls Police Department officer received a report of a theft from the LFYHA, a non-profit organization. A board member and the president of the association contacted the police to inform them that it appeared that former treasurer Alonso-Heath had stolen large sums of money in recent years. Alonso-Heath served as Treasurer of the LFYHA from 2016 – 2020.
An LFYHA board member told police that Alonso-Heath was replaced by a new treasurer in April 2020 and that the association wanted to change the names of the people who had access to her account at the time. The board member discovered that she herself was not on the account and that it took a week or so for her name to be added so she could access the organization’s banking information.
The president of the LFYHA told the officer that although Alonso-Heath was treasurer, she would ask her for usernames and passwords for the account. Alonso-Heath provided her with usernames and passwords that never worked, and that she never proceeded to provide the bank details.
When the president finally got access to the account, she discovered a major discrepancy. She believed the most recent balance should be about $130,000 at the time, but was alarmed to learn that it was actually about $13,000. Then she started digging into accounts and discovered what she believed to be fraudulent activities.
Over the past four years, there have been numerous checks Alonso-Heath wrote to cash in cash or directly to himself. Other checks were written to Quik Trip. These checks totaled more than $85,000.
The president pointed out that the vast majority of the checks were most likely illegal because there would be no known business rationale for paying this kind of money in cash or to Alonso-Heath himself. She also found many electronic withdrawals from the association’s account, some of which went to utility companies with which the association had no business.
The president believed that approximately $5,800 in funds had been taken for these fraudulent electronic withdrawals.
During the last year of Alonso-Heath’s time as treasurer, the president told police it was getting harder and harder to get information from her. Other members of LFYHA noted that they had great difficulty getting in touch with her to get bills paid.
The president informed the officer that when she went back and looked at the bank balance sheets and compared them with the minutes of the same month, she found increasing discrepancies over time. For example, she said Alonso-Heath reported an account balance of more than $131,000 in January 2020. The actual bank statement from that same period showed a closing balance of just over $27,000.
On July 30, 2020, an officer found Alonso-Heath and asked if she would accompany him for an interview with the Little Falls Police Department. During that interview, he asked her to explain the discrepancy between the amounts she reported and what was actually in the bill. According to the indictment, she was initially upset by the officers’ questions.
After being reassured by the officer that he would not take her to jail, she became more candid.
The officer asked her if there was any money nearby, and she replied that it wasn’t. She admitted to the agent that she had spent money on household expenses because she had been in dire financial distress in recent years.
In all, it appeared that between April 2016 and April 2020, Alonso-Heath was writing fraudulent checks, either for himself or for cash, in the amount of $86,951.69. The fraudulent electronic withdrawals from the account totaled $5,814.34.