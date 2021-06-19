Five luxury Maldives hotels on Male on the Indian Ocean





Mal is the capital of the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean. It is best known for its colorful buildings, mosques and luxury hotels. This capital is the best choice for the great experience in luxury hotels. Book Flights from Bangalore to Male or you can look for flights to Male from other cities, but make sure to book them in advance to save some money. There are many luxury hotels in Male, but we’ve picked the best 5 for you. Sala Boutique Sala Boutique Hotel is located about 550 meters from the center of Male, next to the Parliament of the Maldives. This luxury hotel offers you modern comfort with traditional Asian decorative rooms. Each room has a minibar, a flat-screen TV and a coffee machine. It also offers you Italian restaurants, a Thai, rooms with free WiFi and non-smoking rooms. At FootRub, tourists can relax and enjoy massages, manicures and pedicures. Thai, continental and local dishes are served at this hotel. Ingredients for the meals are imported from Thailand. Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru It is a luxury hotel with 9.1 tourist ratings. It is about 17 km from the center of Male and about 25 minutes by speedboat from the airport. This luxury hotel offers you many facilities such as free Wi-Fi, tasty meals, beach life, 24-hour room service and much more. The exclusive villas and pools are the big attraction for billionaires. These villas are packed with modern facilities like flat screen TV, coffee machine, indoor and outdoor shower etc. For entertainment, this luxury hotel offers you activities like fishing, fitness center, spa, massage center and table tennis court. Hotel Baros Maldives Baros is a small island close to the Male, with villas in a turquoise lagoon right next to the white sand beach. Each villa has the facilities such as free Wi-Fi, minibar, iPod dock, flat screen TV and much more. Room service is available 24 hours a day. Guests can relax in the spa and overwater infinity pool. This hotel also offers water sports, yoga and a library lounge. This hotel is best known for its food. you get seafood, Asian delicacies and good food. It is about 25 minutes by speedboat from the airport. Angsana Ihuru Hotel

Angsana Uluru is a luxury hotel with 9.1 reviews. It is about 17 km from the center of Male. This motel has taken extra health measures for your safety during the COVID-19. It is an eco-friendly resort with a thatched roof. There are also private gardens for eating and sitting. From the beach of this hotel you can enjoy the enchanting view of the location. This hotel has great rooms with many modern facilities. It is mainly known for water sports. Rental is free for non-motorized water sports equipment. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi Luxury hotel It is located in the place where you can see the amazing ocean view. This hotel is known for its beauty. This island resort is surrounded by beautiful turquoise waters and huge white beaches. This hotel offers you fine dining with your love, spirits, beer, wines and cocktails. They also offer you facilities such as a spa, ice rink, gymnasium, water sports, bike rides and semi-submarine adventure. That’s why this hotel is the best of all. Luxury motels in the city of Male are expensive, but it is well worth a visit. So enjoy a luxurious experience in these hotels.

