How do you watch Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta (6/19/2021): Time, live stream info for boxing on DAZN





WBO Inter-Continental Middle Titleholder Jaime Munguia returns to the ring for the first time since October to fight Kamil Szeremeta at Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, June 19 (6/19/2021). Munguia vs. Szeremeta will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN, an over-the-top live sports streaming service with a focus on boxing. Munguia (36-0) enters the fray and has never lost a fight. Mungia has yet to fight in 2021 but has remained the WBO Inter-Continental Middle champion and will defend his title for the first time on Saturday against Szeremeta after winning the title from Tureano Johnson in October. Szeremeta (21-1) enters the ring after losing to Gennadiy Golovkin in December. His fight against Golovkin was the first loss in his professional career and he will try to recover on Saturday. Szeremeta has the chance to become the WBO Inter-Continental Middle Champion if he can take the win over Munguia. The fight card starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main fight expected at 6:00 PM ET, but plan to tune in earlier in case the previous fights go fast. Here’s a look at the fight card for Saturday: Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta; middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super Middleweight

Ibeth Zamora vs. Marlen Esparza for Zamoras Women’s WBC Flyweight Title

Blair Cobbs v Brad Soloman; welterweight

Raul Curiel v Ferdinand Keroyban; welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs. James Bacon; welterweight

Manuel Flores v Daniel Lozano; Junior Featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Demetrius Banks; Cruiser Weight

Gregory Morales vs. TBA; Junior Featherweight What is DAZN? DAZN is an over-the-top sports subscription video streaming service with a focus on boxing. It features live broadcasts of Golden Boy and Matchroom fights, as well as World Boxing Super Series bantamweight, cruiserweight and superlightweight tournaments. It also features original and behind-the-scenes content, such as the 40 Days series, and an extensive archive of battles with greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. DAZN is available on android and iOS devices and also Chromecast, PS4, Year, Xbox One, and more. How much does DAZN cost? American boxing fans can enjoy DAZN for $19.99 per month, or save over 50% on an annual subscription for $99.99 per year. Both plans contain the same content.

