Revived Filipek Tournament a restorative event for the director and players

NORTH HAVEN The Return of the Wins Filipek Sr. Memorial Tennis Tournament was a success in his new home and for his new charity.

The 17-year event culminated in Thursday night’s championship games at Ridge Top Club in North Haven.

The club’s nine courts were filled with doubles. By the time the evening was over, all 12 games had been decided and the champions were crowned.

The real winner was the tournament beneficiary, the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Tournament director Wint Filipek said he plans to provide the organization with a check for $25,000.

It is a charity close to Filipek’s heart. His wife Margaret has Alzheimer’s disease and Filipek suspended his tournament while the couple coped with the disease.

It’s our first time back in a few years and it’s a bit smaller this year, said Filipek. I’m thinking about bringing it back next year as long as my wife is okay. I’m in a bit of a dip again. I know people come here and have fun.

Filipek was delighted with the weather, the field and the competition. The only rain fell on Monday, which was a day off. For the first time in the tournament’s history, all finals were completed on the last day of the event.

But this year the tournament was about more than just tennis. Filipek said it was uplifting for him to see so many familiar faces.

That’s what makes me want to come back, Filipek said. I sent an email this morning requesting to come to the final. I got a lot of emails back saying they couldn’t attend, but they’re so happy the tournament is back.

People come from all over the state and say how much they love the tournament.

Filipek was especially excited about his two oldest grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary, who played in the men’s C Doubles division.

At the moment, all signs point to the tournament returning next year. Ridge Top Club would be open to hosting again and, Filipek added, Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association would likely be the charity again.

Michele Klimczak, the chairman of the board of the Ridge Top Club, said the club was delighted to host the event.

We were excited to see our courts in action, Klimczak said. We were happy to donate our hosting costs back to the tournament. We weren’t going to take anything. Wins are very generous and we know the money goes directly to the (Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association).

It was our pleasure to do this, she added. This is what everyone needed after the pandemic.

Ridge Top opened on Memorial Day for the first time since 2019 and does not typically host major tennis tournaments.

De Filipek, meanwhile, has continued his tradition of giving scholarships to high school students in central Connecticut.

11 of the finals were played on the track on Thursday. Women’s A Doubles was held on Wednesday due to scheduling conflicts. Julie Condit and Jennifer Noonan defeated Kim McCarthy and Shirley Berliner (6-4, 6-2) to win that match.

Among the winners on Thursday were former Southington High star Abby Murphy and her teammate Sydney Constantinidi from the University of New Haven. They won Women’s B Double (Under 100 combined) and defeated Beth Sweigard and Lynn Siebert 7-6 (7-5),7-5 in a hard-fought final.

Being back with the Filipek after a two-year absence is great, Murphy said. Win or lose, it’s a really fun tournament and we’re happy to be here.

Constantinidi was in the tournament for the first time.

We trailed 5-4 in the second set and we brought it back by taking three straight wins, Murphy said. We got a little tired and we started moving our feet more. They hit a lot of beautiful volleys. There isn’t much you can do anywhere. You just have to try and put it away before they can do anything about it.

Mens A Doubles stole the show. Top seeds Aaron Kusza and David Poudrier sharp No. 2 Jason Sucoll and John Holschlag 7-6, 7-6.

It feels good to just play in the tournament every year; this couldn’t be more of a positive thing, said Kusza, who lives in Wallingford. The win is the icing on the cake. Win and the family keep me coming back every year.

Poudrier, who lives in Fairfield, has been training under Kusza since he was 10 years old. He is now a sophomore at the University of Connecticut.

To be able to play with him at a high level here is just great, said Poudrier. I had a lot of fun.

In Wint Sr. Doubles, with teams over 130 years old, Chip Boyd and Tom O’Connell won the championship game over Larry Tannenbaum and Ron Zeiger 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Womans B Division for teams 100 and older, Colleen Mills and Kirsten Page defeated Shawna Baron and Janet Baron 6-3,6-1.

Mens B Doubles (overall age 100+) went to Greg Catalano and Chris Harder over Ray Bucknam and Kenyon Clark 6-4, 6-4, while the Mens C Doubles title went to Alex Copp and Jake Ness, who took a three-setter from Don Cretella and Nick Rioux 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Gowthaman Mohan and Lavanya Rathore defeated Isabel Bedoya Rose and Jonlon Smith 6-2, 6-4 in Mixed B Doubles (total age under 100). In Mixed B Doubles for teams 100 and over, Gilles Marchand and Sharon Marczewski defeated Larry Tannenbaum and Wendy Feldman 6-3, 7-5.

In the women’s C doubles, Bobbie Dise and Stephanie Dise defeated Lynne Rosenfeld and Claudelle Natividad Le 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Due to the darkness, two games were ended early. The title Mens A Doubles (total age less than 100) went to David Purushotham and Chris Abildgaard 1-6, 7-6, 4-4 (8-6) over Rohan Kataria and Kunal Kataria.

In Mixed A Doubles, Kusza and Julia Migliorini defeated former RJ Tennis Player of the Year Justine Hoover and Cheshire graduate senior Yasha Laskin. Due to darkness, the match was decided by an 8-6 pro set.