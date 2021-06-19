Panthers’ Barkov wins Selke Trophy as best defensive attacker | Hockey

















NEW YORK (AP) Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov has won the Selke Trophy for the first time in his eight-year career as the NHL’s best defensive forward. Barkov was announced as the winner of the award Friday night before Vegas faced Montreal in Game 3 of a semifinal series. He was a finalist for the first time. The 25-year-old Finn became just the fifth player in the league’s history to win both the Selke and Lady Byng for civilized behaviour. He won the Lady Byng in 2019. Barkov was ninth among attackers with an average of just under 21 minutes per game and was 10th in the league with a 54.9 win rate on face-offs. Boston center Patrice Bergeron and Vegas winger Mark Stone were the other finalists for the Selke, which is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez offered his support to Stone after the teams’ morning skate on Friday. He’s just a very, very smart, complete player, Martinez said of Stone. He’s always picking passes, throwing passes, pulling guys out like that. He is a 200 foot player. So is Barkov, who helped Florida improve its team defense, allowed half a goal per game less than last season, and also racked up 58 points in 50 games. The Panthers lost in six games in the first round of the defense to Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay. Barkov had seven points in that series.

