Gavaskar, not Tendulkar, the greatest: Former Referee Gothoskar | Cricket News







Gothoskar (92) recited the replacement line again, without pausing for a second, as he recounted Wednesday’s incident. His audience was convinced that Gothoskar was one of the best referees the sport has seen.

The former international umpire impressed his audience when he was congratulated here on Wednesday by Cricketers’ Foundation. Gothoskar received a check for Rs75,000. He has temporarily moved to Pune with his wife Leela as his home in Mumbai has been redeveloped.

“There are 42 cricket laws and over 300 statutes. I had memorized them. Knowing the rules of the game is the basic requirement for a cricket umpire,” he joked.

In an 11-year career, Gothoskar has seen 23 Test centuries through various batsmen. At 92 years old, not only does he remember the names of the batsmen who earned those tons, he also has details ready to share. PUNE: During his Test debut as a referee at Kanpur in 1973, Madhav Gothoskar was challenged by the then England skipper Tony Lewis over a substitution rule. Without pausing for a second, he recited the lines to Lewis. The Englishman was convinced that he had no room to argue.Gothoskar (92) recited the replacement line again, without pausing for a second, as he recounted Wednesday’s incident. His audience was convinced that Gothoskar was one of the best referees the sport has seen.The former international umpire impressed his audience when he was congratulated here on Wednesday by Cricketers’ Foundation. Gothoskar received a check for Rs75,000. He has temporarily moved to Pune with his wife Leela as his home in Mumbai has been redeveloped.“There are 42 cricket laws and over 300 statutes. I had memorized them. Knowing the rules of the game is the basic requirement for a cricket umpire,” he joked.In an 11-year career, Gothoskar has seen 23 Test centuries through various batsmen. At 92 years old, not only does he remember the names of the batsmen who earned those tons, he also has details ready to share. Gothoskar (left) with Cricketers Foundation’s Amit Gadgil

“Five of them were by (Sunil) Gavaskar. But my favorite will always be his 29th ton in Delhi,” he said.

“It’s my favorite because of the way it was scored. I always thought Sunil was very strong in defense, but his innings that day were all about aggression. He hit Malcolm Marshall and (Michael) Holding over the ground. knock, he also equaled Don Bradman’s 29 centuries,” Gothoskar told TOI.

Gothoskar, who led 14 Tests and an ODI from 1972 to 1983, didn’t mince his words when asked to pick one between Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

“Tendulkar was undoubtedly a great batsman, but Gavaskar was the best. The quality of fast bowlers that Gavaskar faced during his career, without a helmet, cannot be matched by any other player from any era.”

If technology had made refereeing easier, Gothoskar shook his head in denial. “Because everyone is watching the game on live screens in the stadium and when you have televised replays, the pressure is more on the referees. You are afraid of being exposed in front of so many people if you make a mistake,” he said, adding that the Pakistani Aleem Dar was the best referee of this era.

Gothoskar has officiated in matches involving the West Indies and England greats Clive Llyod, Viv Richardson, Marsh, Holding, Tony Grieg and Graham Gooch, and he said he never felt the pressure before taking a call onto the pitch. “I’ve never been to the pitch as a fan of a cricketer, be it Indian or anyone else. If you don’t have a favourite, it’s easier to make tough decisions,” he said.

He said of his choice of most gentleman cricketer: “Gundappa Viswanath was a gentleman. Tony Lewis and Asif Iqbal were also gentlemen. But not Zaheer Abbas.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos