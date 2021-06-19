Hockey players bring glory to Madhya Pradesh: seven get Olympic quota | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: After the shooting, hockey Madhya Pradesh cheered. Seven hockey players who have either trained in MP hockey academies or played for Madhya Pradesh teams have made it to the men’s and women’s teams for the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, three gunmen and a kayak player from MP had recently brought Olympic quota for the country.

Hockey India has announced the Olympic teams for men and women in Tokyo. In the men’s team, Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha Sharma managed to secure a place. Vivek is from Itarsi, while Nilakantha was trained at the MP hockey academy four years ago.

On the women’s team, five players who have either trained at the MP Women Hockey Academy or played for MP in the past have made the switch. Among these players, Sushila Chanu (educated in the academy in 2006-2012), Monica (educated in the academy in 2010-2011) and Reena Khokhar (educated in the academy in 2010-2011) were part of the MP women’s hockey academy in Gwalior . Two other players Vandana Katariya and E Rajini (reserve goalkeeper) have represented the MP women’s hockey team in the past. Vandana had represented MP in Jharkhand National Games and senior national hockey tournament. Rajini, one of the three reserve players for the Tokyo Olympics, had also represented the MP team. Both players were part of the Bhopal-based SAI Center.

Head coach, MP women hockey academy, Paramjeet Singh said, MP academies have become the training centers for the players of both MP and other states. It is a big day to celebrate as all these players were affiliated with the academies or had represented MP in national tournaments.

Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said: It is good to see that players have learned those nuances of hockey from MP academies. Our own Vivek Sagar is also an important part of the men’s team. I wish all the players who trained at MP academies to be part of the Tokyo Olympics. MP sports academies are always ready to prepare and train talented players. We will continue to do so in the future.

Sagar key player in the national hockey team:

Vivek Sagar was born to school teacher Rohit Prasad in Shivnagar Chandaun villager of Itarsi tehsil, Hoshangabad district. Sagar has won four international tournaments: Commonwealth Games, Champion Trophy, Youth Olympics, New Zealand Test Series, Asian Games played in 2018 and 2019. He has also represented the Indian hockey team in international competitions such as Sultan Azlan Shah, Australia Test Series and others. Sagar was congratulated with the Ekalavya Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2018







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos