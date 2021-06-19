Connect with us

Istanbul Table Tennis Tournament will be held at Maltepe Sports Facility

Istanbul table tennis tournament will be held in Maltepe . sports facility
BB brings table tennis enthusiasts together with a special tournament. Amateur and licensed athletes will participate in the Istanbul Table Tennis Tournament on June 25-26. The tournament, whose registration runs until June 23, is open to anyone over the age of 16 who is not part of the national team and the Turkish Table Tennis Federation (TMTF) Super League.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) will host a tournament specific to its table tennis industry, which contributes to physical and mental development. Istanbul Table Tennis Tournament will be held at Maltepe Sports Facility with the cooperation of IMM Youth and Sports Directorate and SPORT ISTANBUL. The tournament, where registrations come in via the SPOR ISTANBUL website, is held with a quota of 200 people. Registration for the event runs until midnight on June 23.

THE TOURNAMENT IS OPEN TO ALL AGES OVER 16

Anyone over the age of 16 can participate in the tournament, where International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rules apply, except for athletes who play in the National Team and the TMTF Super League. Organized for licensed and amateur athletes, the tournament is played over 3 sets won in groups and eliminations.

MATCHES WILL BE HELD IN GROUPS OF 4

The Istanbul Table Tennis Tournament will be held on June 25 and 26 in the age category of 16-39 and over 40 for men and women. Players participate in the tournament in groups of 4. All athletes compete against each other in group matches. If there are enough participants, the first and second of each group will advance to the next round. Third and fourth places are eliminated from the tournament. In the matches played in the main draw, those who have an advantage over their opponents also advance to the next round. Losers say goodbye to the tournament.

SPECIAL GIFTS FOR THE RANKER

At the end of the tournament, a gift voucher worth 1000 TL will be given to the winners, 400 TL to the second place and 200 TL to the third place. The top eight players will also receive ITTF-approved triple table tennis balls.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Friday 25 June:

  • Group matches for the category over 40: 14.00 18.00

Saturday June 26:

  • 16-39 age group group matches: 10.00 14.00
  • All age groups, qualifiers and finals: 14.00 18.00

