Eriksen’s surprise visit gave ‘good energy’ to Denmark’s team





COPENHAGEN Christian Eriksen surprised the Danish team with a visit in the middle of a training session and then gave them all a hug, his teammates said on Saturday. Eriksen was released from a hospital in Copenhagen on Friday and went straight to his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital. Midfielder Christian Norgaard and defender Joakim Maehle said it came as a big surprise. I didn’t know he was coming, so we stopped training when he arrived, Norgaard said. He seemed to be in a good mood and it gave a good energy to the team. We got to give him a hug, and it was great to see him walking around with his son. It was a good day in many ways. It was what we needed. Eriksen, 29, went into cardiac arrest during Denmark’s first Euro 2020 match against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. His teammates formed a protective wall around him while he was treated to protect him from public view. Advertisement He was released from the hospital after being fitted with an implantable cardiac monitoring device intended to prevent similar incidents in the future. Maehle said Eriksen was accompanied by his partner and two young children during his visit. The Inter Milan midfielder had lunch with the team before heading home to spend time with his family. It was emotional because the last time we saw him, he was laying there on the field to be rescued, Maehle said. We knew Christian was okay, but seeing him in real life is very different. Denmark lost to Finland and Belgium in the first two matches at Euro 2020 but still have a chance to advance from Group B with a win over Russia on Monday at Parken Stadium. Striker Andreas Skov Olsen said Eriksen’s visit will help the team focus fully on the game in Russia. It was so nice to see him standing right in front of you, said Skov Olsen. It’s important for us to know that Christian is okay so we can focus on the rest of the tournament. Advertisement ____ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

