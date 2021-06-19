Somerset v Glamorgan: T20 Head-to-Head in Taunton





Following their smashing 21-run win over Middlesex at Sophia Gardens on Friday night, Glamorgan travel to the West Country for their next match at the Vitality Blast which takes place in Taunton on Saturday 19th June, with the T20 game against Somerset scheduled to start at 1900. (writes Andrew Hignell) The Welsh County have won four of their seventeen T20 matches at Taunton but, as the list below shows, Somerset have won the last six encounters between the two teams in this form of cricket: July 22, 2018 at Sophia Gardens – Somerset won by 30 runs

12 Aug 2018 in Taunton – Somerset won by 29 runs

July 18, 2019 at Sophia Gardens – Somerset won by 8 wickets

24 Aug 2019 in Taunton – Somerset won by 25 runs

Sept 1, 2020 in Taunton – Somerset won by 8 wickets

Sep 16, 2020 in Sophia Gardens – Somerset won by 66 runs Glamorgan’s last win on Somerset soil came in 2017 when the Welsh county qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition as they won by one point after a first half-century from Nick Selman plus a nerve-racking display from their bowlers in the closing stages with Michael Hogan and Marchant de Lange choke a late rally in Somerset. The 2015 Taunton match at Taunton was also a close one before Glamorgan won by three runs, thanks to Colin Ingram posting an imperious 96 from 62 balls and Wayne Parnell delivering a stellar final. While the home team needed twelve in the last over, Tim Groenewald drove the South African’s first delivery for four runs and, after a flurry of singles and a walk, Abdur Rehman had to hit four of the last two balls. But Parnell jerked off the Pakistani spinner before Max Waller was unable to make contact with the final delivery. The 2006 Taunton game proved to be a high-scoring affair with both teams achieving their all-time highs in matches between the two teams as Somerset scored 219-5 before Glamorgan answered 206-6. Two years before the County Ground was also the scene of Ian Thomas’ unbeaten 116 – his reckless efforts came in Glamorgan’s seventh T20 game and after 196 short matches, Ian’s efforts still stand as the highest individual scorer for the Welsh County in Twenty20 cricket.







