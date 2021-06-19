Moving On Up With Tennis Program Adds National Champion Judy Dixon van Amherst. please

With a national champion among the staff of volunteer instructors, the Moving On Up With Tennis program returns to Forest Park for clinics this summer.

Judy Dixon of Amherst, who recently won the US hard court singles and doubles titles in the 1970s division, is back with Moving On Up. She has been a member of the teaching staff since her retirement as a UMass tennis coach in 2017.

The staff is made up of college coaches and local tennis players, who offer free lessons to youth ages 6 to 18.

Families getting together, taking pictures, supporting their children and visiting each other at the clinics are great to see, Dixon said. These clinics not only teach tennis, they also highlight life skills. Year after year I see the same children returning and meeting new children as well. For me, it’s a matter of giving back to a sport that has given me so much. Moving On Up is a heart connection.

From experienced players looking to improve to beginners looking to learn more, all skill levels are welcome at the clinics.

MOU offers two sessions in Forest Park. The first runs from July 6-9 and July 12-15. The second session will run from July 19-22 and July 26-29, all from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Players are requested to wear tennis shoes and a hat, bring water or a sports drink and a racket.

MOU employees have a limited number of rackets available.

The clinics include general techniques for forehand, backhand, volley, serve and overhead, as well as footwork drills and fun games. Each day will highlight a stroke while building on the previous day. The last 20 minutes will be spent playing supervised fun games that help participants learn the scoring of tennis and the value of sportsmanship.

I am very excited to offer this program to the youth of our community, said MOU co-founder Pat Murry. It offers children the opportunity to stay active, increase self-confidence and have a sense of accomplishment.

The COVID protocols imposed at the time of play will be followed. For more information or to sign up, visit Movingonupwithtennis.org. Registration closes on June 29.

AIC ON THE TRACK: It was another great spring for the American International Colleges track team, led by two dedicated runners from Kenya.

Sophomore Ezra Mutai won an NCAA Division II National Championship in the 10,000-foot college tracks longest race. Although it was a long ride, it ended with a sprint to the wire when Grand Valley State’s Mutai Isaac Harding nipped by 0.22 seconds.

With that win, Mutai became the first Yellow Jacket to win a national title in both cross country (2019) and track and field.

Meanwhile, AIC senior Leakey Kipkosgei finished his collegiate career with an eighth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, earning his 15th All-America rating, coming in cross country and indoor-outdoor track.

AIC’s first national title was won in 2012 by Dominic Smith in the 400m dash in the 2012 indoor nationals. Kipkosgei was part of the next national title for AIC, in his freshman campaign in 2016, when the relay team for the distance medley won the gold medal. Three years later, Kipkosgei won one of his own, in the steeplechase.

Track was added to the AIC’s varsity sports list by Vincent Maniaci shortly after he became the college’s president. He also oversaw the addition of an outdoor track to AIC’s athletic complex. Maniaci will retire in the spring of 2022.

Leo Mayo, who has served as the men’s and women’s track AIC coach since those programs began in 2006, recently transferred to Wesleyan University where he will coach men’s and women’s cross-country.

VOICE OF KRAKEN: Considered one of the elite hockey broadcasters in North America, Springfield-born John Forslund will take his talent and voice to Seattle, where he will serve as the lead play-by-play man for the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team. making its NHL debut in October.

Forslund has been featured lately broadcasting playoff hockey for NBC. At the NHL level, he broadcast Hartford Whalers games and then moved with them when they became the Carolina Hurricanes,

Forslund played hockey at Cathedral High School and baseball at Springfield College. His broadcasting career began in 1984 when he became the lead voice of the Springfield Indians of the American Hockey League. He stayed with the Indians until 1991, before becoming PR director for the Whalers.

Forslund’s signature target call Hey, hey, what do you say? served him well with the 1990 and 91 Calder Cup-winning Indians and the 2006 Stanley Cup-winning Hurricanes.

So now he has the Kraken (a mythical sea monster). Should be a very interesting hockey season in the Northwest.

LOCAL BASEBALL: Baseball fans in the Connecticut Valley have two collegiate teams to watch this summer.

The Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League play their home games at Mackenzie Stadium, Holyoke. The Westfield Starfires of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League have Billy Bullens Field as their home.

The Blue Sox got off to a good start with a 7-3 record over the weekend. They visit Mystic, Connecticut, today, then play Bristol, Connecticut, in a home game Sunday at 5:05 a.m.

The Starfires have a 6-9 record, but have shown firepower lately. They then play at home on Wednesday, against the Pittsfield Suns.

THE FLAHIVE WAY: Jimmy Flahive, a left-handed relief pitcher from Longmeadow, recently finished his season at AIC (2-0, 3.77 ERA) and can now be found in the Utica, New York, Blue Sox bullpen.

Utica plays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, which has 14 teams, all located in upstate New York. Flahive made four appearances and set a 1-0 record with a 1.50 ERA.

He is looking for his fourth summer college baseball championship after winning titles with the Onondaga Flames of the New York Collegiate Baseball League, Marthas Vineyard Sharks of the Futures League and Worcester Bravehearts of the Futures League.

He has one more year of NCAA eligibility and will return to AIC in the fall as a graduate student in the masters of business program.

TODAY TRIVIA: What is the longest period for a golfer between his first and last US Open wins? Answer: 18 years, for Jack Nicklaus. He first won it in 1962, most recently in 1980 at the age of 40. He also won the US Open in 1967 and 1972. Only three others won it four times with Willie Anderson (1901-03-04-05). Bobby Jones (1923-25-29-30) and Ben Hogan (1948, 1950-51-53).

BEST BET for the weekend: I’m so Anna, in the Melair Stakes in Santa Anita.

Garry Brown can be reached at: [email protected].

