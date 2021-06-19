Are the Islanders, Lightning, Canadiens and Golden Knights still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs because they are big or because they are good?

It’s that time of year again to take the small sample size of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and learn some lessons. Any team that makes it to the Conference Finals is not just any team, it is an example that every other team should follow. Unless they lose, of course, because then they obviously did something wrong and the team that beat them must be the platonic ideal of a winning hockey team.

Despite the sarcasm, it’s not a bad idea to try to learn from successful teams. The problem is that people so often learn the wrong lessons because they fail to identify what makes those teams successful.

It’s easy to try and reduce a successful team to one elusive quality that makes them great. It’s the source of so many sports clichés: the winning team wanted it more, they had better leadership in the room, they left it all on the ice, they played with more fire and passion. When teams lose, it’s because they’re too soft, didn’t want it enough, and didn’t have enough heart.

When hockey fans and writers land on a tangible quality, it’s often size. Some call it big boy hockey, tough, tough players who can win battles and punish their opponents.

Not so light- and

Just look at the Tampa Bay Lightning last year. They won the Stanley Cup with their speed and skill leading the way: Nikita Kucherov and brayden Point had 34 and 33 points respectively to lead the playoffs by a wide margin.

However, commentators were quick to point out that the Lightning had bounced back in the first round last year and that they added two 200+ lbs forward in Barclay on the trade deadline. Goodrow and Blake Coleman.

Focusing on the weight of Goodrow and Coleman, however, flatly ignores that they are good players. Goodrow is very good defensively, while Coleman is a two-way beast with exceptional underlying puck possession numbers. Has lightning acquired? Goodrow and Coleman because they thought their team was too small or because they were good at hockey?

Maybe it’s a bit of both, but I’d suggest the Lightning probably cared more about the good in hockey. Also, they probably cared quite a bit about their very cheap cap hits.

islander and Canadians have heavy fourth lines

This year there are two underdog teams that finished fourth in their respective divisions, the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadians made it to the Stanley Cup semifinals to face two of the favorites, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. How did they do it? Well, some have pointed to their size, especially their respective fourth line.

The Islanders have the identity line of Matt Martin, Casey cysics, and Cal junk bucks. cysics is the smallest at 195 lbs, while junk bucks comes in at 215 lbs and Martin tips the scales at 220 lbs. Together, the trio is defensively dominant, led by cysicswho has been there analysis baby for a while.

The Canadians fourth line is Joel Army, Eric Steeland Corey Perry. Steel is the lightest aat 195 lbs, but is also 64. Perry is 63, 206 lbs and Army is 64.212 pounds.

Those are some big boys and Canadians forward Brendan Gallagher even called out the phrase about the trio earlier in the playoffs, saying: They play big-boy hockey. Certainly, Steel and Perry are also accomplished scorers, each with over 400 goals in the NHL, and Army is second on the Canadians when scoring in the playoffs, but they are also big boys.

How much does the size matter?

It’s not just the size, of course the above two fourth lines play a harsh, gritty style, but I don’t want to get the size out of hand either. As cliche as it is to stick to size when it comes to playoff hockey, it’s worth seeing if size really matters. After all, there are legitimate reasons why size could make a bigger difference in the playoffs than in the regular season, such as the relaxed standards of service, potentially allowing bigger players to get away with more interference from smaller players.

So I took all the playoff teams and calculated their average height and weight, weighted by games played in the playoffs. Here they are, sorted by average weight.

(The height is in inches, not feet, otherwise the NHL would be full of extremely tall, extremely skinny players)

Overall, playoff teams average 61 and about 201 lbs. That is the same height, but slightly heavier than the average NHL player this seasonSo maybe there’s something to be said for weight, if not height, to help a team make it to the playoffs. It’s not a big difference, so maybe not.

The Vancouver canucks, for what it’s worth, were above average in height at 6’2″ and about average in weight at 199 lbs.

One thing immediately jumps out: the Golden Knights and Lightning are by far the two biggest teams. Not only are the Golden Knights the second toughest team behind the Washington Capitals, they are also the second biggest team behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

So if you’re looking for confirmation that size matters in the playoffs, those two teams could be a compelling argument. However, it is quite undercut by the two teams around them. Both the Capitals and St. Louis Blues were knocked out in the first round by smaller, more experienced teams: the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.

Then there’s the Canadians and islanders. They may have some size in their lineup, but they are not the biggest of teams. The islanders are below average, in fact in the same area as the Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canadians, meanwhile, are about the same size as the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom they defeated in seven games in the first round. They are only a hair bigger than the Winnipeg Jets, which they swept in the second round. It doesn’t seem like size was the difference in those two series.

It is logical that the Canadians wouldn’t be at the top of this list. They get big contributions from the 57 Cole Caufield, and last but not least.

Still, it’s hard to ignore a few teams that were disappointed in the playoffs that appear at the bottom of this list: the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Do they need more size?

The Avalanche were outright dominant in the regular season before falling to the Golden Knights in the second round. The Golden Knights are also a talented team, so perhaps the size gave them a slight edge in general.

The Oilers, however, are a strange case. They were swept by the Jets on the first lap, but their problems seem much bigger than a lack of size. They probably need to address their goaltending, scoring depth and shaky defense before worrying too much about size.

Word with a zed

There’s another way to look at big boy hockey that I hinted at earlier: style. Not only is a big boy big and wearing big boy pants and going to the potty all alone, he also plays a rough game and throws hits. Or, if a a lot missed colleague would say, “word,” with a zed.

So let’s see how many hits playoff teams throw.

Here’s an important thing to note: a large number of hits can often be a bad sign, as it means you don’t have the puck.

But there are the Golden Knights, a strong puck possession team, near the top of the playoffs in hits per hour. The Minnesota Wild threw a lot of hits, but was knocked out in the first round. To be fair, they were knocked out by the Golden Knights.

It’s also hard to ignore the Jets in second in hits/60 and the Maple Leafs in last. Maybe, just maybe, there’s something about the argument that the Leafs, despite being above average in size, were indeed playing too soft.

The Islanders also came above their weight on this list. Perhaps that helped them gain an edge over their opponents.

Let’s hear one for the little boys

However, there is one last thing I want to emphasize. The Islanders are led in the playoffs by 510 Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Lightning are led by 511 Nikita Kucherov and 510 brayden Point.

For the CanadiansTyler’s top scorer toffoli is at least 60, but in second place is 511 Nick Suzuki, and his others line mate is 57 Cole Caufield. It’s similar for the Golden Knights, led by 60 William Karlsson, but their second leader is 59 Jonathan Marchessault.

Maybe “big boy hockey” with the size and the hits matters a bit, but maybe the real lesson from the last four teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to get some little guys who can score.