Sports
New Olympic rules make soft quarantine must for Indian athletes ahead of Tokyo 2020 – The New Indian Express
Express News Service
CHENNAI: As it stands, Olympic-bound athletes and other stakeholders flying from India to Tokyo will have to undergo mandatory “physical distance” upon landing for at least “three days.”
This goes beyond the requirement of daily Covid testing, apart from going into some sort of voluntary isolation for a week before flying off.
This is according to a new three-page document dated June 18. This new set of guidelines – not in the latest set of Playbooks for Athletes – is a likely response to a more virulent strain of the coronavirus that has been seen in multiple countries, including India and the UK.
“The Japanese government,” notes the document, which comes with a daily copy, “like many governments, has put in place specific rules for selected travelers, identifying different variants of Covid-19 in each country, to try and to get the virus under control and stop the spread.”
Attempts to contact both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were unsuccessful.
The document has divided 11 countries — Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka into one group and Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, UK and Vietnam into another — and athletes traveling from these countries have a ” additional set of rules’.
Enforcing those rules (see box) could potentially disrupt the plans of many an Olympic-bound athlete from the country.
For example, the Indian hockey team will play two hockey games against two of the world’s best clubs for their opening game against the Netherlands on July 24.
If a mandatory three-day physical distancing directive comes into effect – the new rules say ‘for three days after your arrival in Japan, you must not have any physical interaction with anyone from another team, delegation or country’, including training with them – those practice matches may not go on.
Hockey India declined to comment on the new document.
Even if some athletes of India (shooters, sailors, others like Neeraj Chopra) are outside the country and may not be subject to these rules, the boxers, table tennis players and athletes of the country who wrote the Inter-State Championships to the timing of the goal qualifier can all be affected.
It is not just Indian athletes who may be affected if the Japanese government, which has repeatedly changed coronavirus-related protocols for athletes, adheres to the new guidelines.
A majority of tennis players (including Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina who will train in the UK after Wimbledon) and some of the world’s best athletes, thanks to the Gateshead/London Diamond League, can all suffer.
While Wimbledon runs from June 28 to July 11, the Gateshead/London Diamond League is on July 13. Since the UK is also on the red list, athletes who come from there may also be subject to similar rules.
Full story: newindianexpress.com
New Tokyo 2020 Rules
Test daily for a week before departure.
Three days of physical distance after reaching Tokyo.
Applies to all athletes, regardless of vaccination status.
Tennis players coming from the UK will also be affected.
11 countries in two groups, probably identified because of a more virulent variant of the virus.
Country Group: 1) Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka. Group 2) Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, UK, Vietnam.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]