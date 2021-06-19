New Olympic rules make soft quarantine must for Indian athletes ahead of Tokyo 2020 – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As it stands, Olympic-bound athletes and other stakeholders flying from India to Tokyo will have to undergo mandatory “physical distance” upon landing for at least “three days.”

This goes beyond the requirement of daily Covid testing, apart from going into some sort of voluntary isolation for a week before flying off.

This is according to a new three-page document dated June 18. This new set of guidelines – not in the latest set of Playbooks for Athletes – is a likely response to a more virulent strain of the coronavirus that has been seen in multiple countries, including India and the UK.

“The Japanese government,” notes the document, which comes with a daily copy, “like many governments, has put in place specific rules for selected travelers, identifying different variants of Covid-19 in each country, to try and to get the virus under control and stop the spread.”

Attempts to contact both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were unsuccessful.

The document has divided 11 countries — Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka into one group and Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, UK and Vietnam into another — and athletes traveling from these countries have a ” additional set of rules’.

Enforcing those rules (see box) could potentially disrupt the plans of many an Olympic-bound athlete from the country.

For example, the Indian hockey team will play two hockey games against two of the world’s best clubs for their opening game against the Netherlands on July 24.

If a mandatory three-day physical distancing directive comes into effect – the new rules say ‘for three days after your arrival in Japan, you must not have any physical interaction with anyone from another team, delegation or country’, including training with them – those practice matches may not go on.

Hockey India declined to comment on the new document.

Even if some athletes of India (shooters, sailors, others like Neeraj Chopra) are outside the country and may not be subject to these rules, the boxers, table tennis players and athletes of the country who wrote the Inter-State Championships to the timing of the goal qualifier can all be affected.

It is not just Indian athletes who may be affected if the Japanese government, which has repeatedly changed coronavirus-related protocols for athletes, adheres to the new guidelines.

A majority of tennis players (including Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina who will train in the UK after Wimbledon) and some of the world’s best athletes, thanks to the Gateshead/London Diamond League, can all suffer.

While Wimbledon runs from June 28 to July 11, the Gateshead/London Diamond League is on July 13. Since the UK is also on the red list, athletes who come from there may also be subject to similar rules.

