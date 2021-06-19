NASCAR Xfinity Series on Nashville odds, picks: 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 predictions from proven model





It’s sort of a homecoming week for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the 2021 Tennessee 250 Lottery marks a return to the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon. The green flag will fall at 3:30 p.m. ET on the 1,333-mile concrete triple oval, which has hosted both the Xfinity Series and the 2001-11 truck series. As is the Nashville tradition, custom designed Gibson Les Paul guitars are presented to race winners instead of conventional trophies. With three wins this season, Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series points standings and is at +500 in the 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is the favorite at -130, with Justin Allgaier also at +500 at the top NASCAR Xfinity Series among the Tennessee contenders. Before creating a 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series in Nashville Predictions, make sure you: check out the latest 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model. Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates each race 10,000 times, taking into account a variety of factors, including track history and recent results. The model kicked off the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by taking Austin Cindric’s 10-1 win over Daytona. It also called on Cindric to win again 5-2 in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 and then took nine of the top 10 in the 2021 Cook Out 250 in Martinsville. Last week in Texas, it called on Kyle Busch to win by -120. Anyone who followed that choice saw a huge return. Now his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series 10,000 times during the race in Tennessee. To see the full expected standings for the 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 . visit SportsLine. Top 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 Predictions A surprise: The model is high on Justin Haley, a huge 40-1 long shot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series against Tennessee odds. He is a target for anyone looking for a big payday. Haley has taken three top 10s in his last four races, including second place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course three weeks ago. Haley, a three-time winner of the Xfinity Series, finished third in the standings in 2020. With long odds this week and good luck at this level, Haley is a great target for 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 betting. And a huge shock: Harrison Burton, one of the Vegas favorites 14-1, stumbles massively and doesn’t even make the top five. Burton had a lot of success last season, but he has finished no better than third so far in 2021. Burton’s car stopped at Miami-Homestead for two weeks and he was unable to finish that race, officially settling for 38th. Burton also delivered a disappointing performance in Las Vegas, finishing 30th. Burton will have to make up a lot of ground on Saturday to take his first win of the year. The model doesn’t like him at 14-1 odds, making him a driver to fade on Saturday. How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville picks The model also targets two other NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers with Nashville odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious effort to win it all. Anyone who supports these drivers can hit it big. You can check out all NASCAR Xfinity Series picks on SportsLine. So who will win the 2021 Tennessee 250 Lottery? And what long shots stun the NASCAR Xfinity Series? View the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard, all of the model that landed Cindric’s season-opening win. 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 Odds (via William Hill) Kyle Busch -130

Justin Allgaier +500

Austin Cindric +500

AJ Allmendinger +1200

Noah Gragson +1200

Daniel Hemric +1400

Harrison Burton +1400

Tyler Reddick +1500

Josh Berry +2000

Brandon Jones +2200

Justin Haley +4000

Jeb Burton +7500

Michael Annette +10000

Brett Moffitt +10000

Riley Herbst +10000

Myatt Snider +20000

Field +20000

Ryan Sieg +25000

Austin Hill +50000

Jeremy Clements +75000

Brandon Brown +100000

Josh Williams +200000

JJ Yeley +200000

Alex Labbe +2000000







