With the appointment of the BJP leaders, BCCI raised hopes for cricket in J&K

There were high expectations among the Board of Control for Cricket in India following the Supreme Court ruling in March asking the BCCI to finalize the amendment to the Constitution of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association in line with the recommendations of the Lodha Association. committee, and to consult all stakeholders, including the parties, the representatives of the former clubs of the JKCA and the district cricket associations.

However, after the BCCI formed a three-member committee — two BJP leaders and a former cricketer — to look after JKCA’s affairs on Tuesday, all hopes have been dashed.

Despite the reforms of the Lodha Committee, BCCI appointed BJP spokesmen Brigadier Anil Gupta Sunil Sethi as administrator and member respectively. The third member of the committee is former cricketer Mithun Manhas.

In March, the division bench of the J&K High Court had terminated the functioning of the court-appointed administrator, IPS officer Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, and instructed the BCCI to form a new committee for the cases. The Supreme Court had said that Bukhari’s continuation was no longer necessary and terminated his appointment as CEO. The Court had instructed the BCCI to preside over the board of the JKCA as an interim measure until a new body of the JKCA under its supervision is elected. The court had asked the BBCI to finalize the amendment to JKCA’s constitution in accordance with the recommendations of the Lodha Commission as approved by the Supreme Court.

The cricketers say the BCCI could have hired people with great cricket credentials. “It’s not a question of Jammu versus Kashmir. It is a matter of cricket and developing cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. The BCCI had a huge choice in J&K, but they preferred BJP leaders who had no expertise or idea of ​​cricket,” say cricketers who do not want to be named. They said that even the BCCI’s choice of Manhas is flawed as he has played more for Delhi than for Jammu and Kashmir. “There are better players in Jammu, but it is sad that despite the tremendous talent available in Jammu, the BCCI has not gone for it,” they added.

Following the controversy over the JKCA cricket scam, in 2017 the court appointed Judge CK Prasad, former Supreme Court judge, and Judge Syed Rafat Alam, former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and Allahabad High Court, as the Court-appointed Administrators (CAA) of the JKCA. The court has appointed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to assist the CAA in managing the affairs of the JKCA. Both Justice Prasad and Justice Alam brought structural reforms to the JKCA, which had been marred by controversy in previous years.

According to the cricketers, cricket in Jammu and Kashmir was limited to the clubs. “There were 16 cricket clubs in Jammu and 16 cricket clubs in Kashmir and it was 32 club directors who had voting rights and cricket was restricted between them in J&K,” says a former cricketer. He says that the court-appointed administrators gave the district association to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while not disposing of the clubs. According to the cricketers, the elections were not held because there were disputes before the Supreme Court. They say that during the trial of Prasad and Justice Alam, the JKCA not only worked on developing cricket but also improved its performance.

“There were lawsuits by the cricket clubs. Mithun Manhas represents such a club. Sunil Sethi advocated the affairs of the clubs as a lawyer. Obviously, there is a conflict of interest in this selection. We were expecting an appointment from people who have experience in cricket administration and cricket experience in the JKCA. It is sad to see the BCCI lose this golden opportunity,” said a top cricketer.

The BJP has defended the BJP spokespersons taking over the JKCA in a statement here. The BJP said an effort is being made not to include Kashmiris in the newly appointed JKCA governing body. “The BCCI has selected a merit-based team and is alleged to be unnecessarily politicking to further Prime Modi’s alleged agenda to change the identity of the region’s Muslim majority. The BCCI has selected a merit-based team,” the BJP statement said. BJP states that Gupta has managerial experience, Sethi is a legal expert and has represented the BCCI in courts in JKCA cases for the past two years.

“The issue has been deliberately regionalized and made it Jammu versus Kashmir to undermine our argument that the selection should have been according to the reforms and recommendations of the Lodha committee,” said a cricketer.