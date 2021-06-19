Anders Carlson ready to prove himself again this season





It’s been ‘The Carlson Era’ on Auburn’s football program for a long time. Anders Carlson is entering his senior year this season and his older brother Daniel was on the Tigers roster from 2013-2017. The pair have been reliable kickers for Auburn for years, and the younger Carlson’s talent is being recognized this year in the form of a pre-season All-American. The Auburn Athletic Department announced yesterday: that Anders Carlson was named to the 2021 Walter Camp pre-season All-American second team offense. The honors follow Carlson’s 2020 All-American second team status and his Lou Groza award semifinalist. Last season marked Carlson’s third as Auburn’s starting placekicker, and so far he has scored 275 career points. what is the 5th best in program history. Carlson made 20 out of 22 field goals in 2020, with multiple kicks from 50 yards. Congratulations with @_anderscarlson_ for being named after the @WalterCampFF Preseason All-American Team! #WarEagle — Maroon Football (@AuburnFootball) June 18, 2021 Carlson was defeated for the first team spot by LSU placekicker Cade York. The fellow SEC kicker made 18 out of 21 field goals last season, his longest is a whopping 57 yards in Florida. Despite his reputation that preceded him, Carlson said in spring training that he is proud of last season, but in the future he plans to work just as hard to be the best: “For me, it’s not really about last year. I’m going to take the positives and confidence this year and really pursue that goal again. I have to prove myself again.” Though he could have missed his senior season for the NFL Draft, Carlson made the decision to return to Auburn to do just that. Last year, he beat his older brother with a 90.9 field goal percentage, but Daniel Carlson is still the SEC’s all-time leading scorer, which gives Anders something to work towards. With another year of football ahead of Auburn Football, Anders Carlson is well on his way to becoming the top placekicker in college football in the 2021 season.







