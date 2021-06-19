Hockey East sticks to playoff single-elimination format

Following COVID-19 restrictions, Hockey East moved to a single-game format for each round of the men’s and women’s tournaments last season.

In previous years, the preliminaries and quarterfinals were sometimes best-of-three series, although there were times when the preliminaries consisted of one game.

The league has announced that it will follow last season’s playoff blueprint with a one-elimination format.

Each team qualifies for the tournament in men’s and women’s play. Hockey East had limited the tournament field to eight teams during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The women’s tournament had always been an eight-team tournament, but on the men’s side all teams were represented.

This new Hockey East tournament format gives all of our student athletes the chance to compete for a championship, which is arguably the most exciting part of the season, said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. Hockey East is the most competitive conference in college hockey from head to toe, and this new format will emphasize the importance of every game during the season for players and fans alike.

Hockey East Associate Commissioner Brian Smith said that because there are 11 men’s teams, they have to play an unbalanced schedule, so it’s not fair to exclude teams from the postseason.

Some teams play a more difficult schedule based on which teams they play against three times and which teams they play against twice.

Smith said a single-elimination makes more financial sense as first-round and quarter-final matches traditionally don’t attract large crowds, as they are often held during spring break.

This has been worked on for two years. We want to try it out for a while. We want to get a good sample size, Smith said.

On the men’s side, the top five seeds will earn first round byes and in the preliminaries the sixth seed will host number 11, number 7 entertaining number 10 and the eighth seed at home to number 9. Those matches will be played on March 9. 2022.

Hockey East will be reseeded after the first round, so the top three seeds will receive the winners of the first round, with the top seed receiving the lowest seeded survivor in a quarter-final, and so on. The fourth seed will host the five seed. The quarterfinals are on March 12, 2022.

The Hockey East Mens semifinals and championship game will return to Boston’s TD Garden from March 18-19 after a one-year hiatus.

The Hockey East women’s tournament will feature all 10 teams.

Seeds 7 and 8 will host seed 10 and 9, respectively, in the opening round on February 23, 2022, while the top six seeds will receive a bye to the quarter-finals. After being reseeded, the top two seeds will host the opening round winners, while the number 3 seed will host the sixth seed and number 4 will host number 5.

The semifinals will take place on March 4, 2022 and the championship is scheduled for March 5, 2022, with the championship venue to be announced at a later date.

The winners of both tournaments will receive the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.

UMaine men’s coach Ben Barr said some of his fondest memories came as a player at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and as an assistant or associate head coach on five Division I programs during three-game runs.

But he also said that a single elimination could be intriguing, with really interesting games like you see during March Madness. Anyone could win it.

Oversteer would be more likely in a single-elimination format, especially in a sport where one player, the goalkeeper, plays such an important role.

Smith said that even if a potential NCAA tournament team gets upset in the conference tournaments, one loss won’t be as damaging to that team and wouldn’t be as damaging as two losses to a low-ranking team.

There are a million different ways to look at it, Barr said.

We did it this year and everyone liked the format, said UMaine women’s head coach Richard Reichenbach. More teams can play a home game.

It will play the league in competition to earn the bye to be a top six team and play rested in the quarter-finals. We’ve had a great tie in the quarter-finals over the past few years and that should continue with some very competitive play-in games.

