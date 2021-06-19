3 questions the Bengals attack must answer

Optimism is running pretty high for a Cincinnati Bengals offense that has the potential to become one of the best in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals have four 1000-meter skill players, NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson recently said:. Joe Mixon will have over 1,000 yards. Tyler Boyd will receive more than 1,000 yards. Tee Higgins will receive over 1,000 yards and JaMarr Chase will come in as a rookie and receive over 1,000 yards. That’s four skill players and I believe this attack is capable because they have some young superstars.

But before we get too excited, there are still a few questions that need to be answered.

Attacking line

At the risk of beating a dead horse, it really doesn’t matter how good your players are. If your line can’t block, you’re not going anywhere. Just ask college footballs, two-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin.

Cincinnatis’ offensive line was downright awful a year ago, and the all-out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow paid the ultimate penalty when he lost a year to a torn ACL/MCL in Week 11.

Cincinnati addressed the issue with the signing of Riley Reiff from free agent right and selected Clemson tackle Jackson Carman in the second round. The Bengals also added East Carolina’s DAnte Smith on the fourth round and inside Georgia Trey Hill on round six in an ongoing effort to upgrade the staff.

But the biggest change up front was probably the addition of former offensive line coach and new running coordinator Frank Pollack. After helping make the Dallas Cowboys One of the best in the NFL, Pollack led Bengal’s offensive line to a No. 11 ranking with the fewest sacks allowed during his lone season in Cincinnati in 2018. Now he’s back to find even more success with his new group.

Tight ending

One place the Bengals almost completely ignored this off-season is a tight end. Starter CJ Uzomah is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Drew Sample, the former second round roster from Washington, isn’t much of a receiving threat, as he scored just 8.7 yards on his 40 receptions and produced just one touchdown.

However, there are a few dark horses that can turn this question mark into an exclamation point pretty quickly. Thaddeus Moss was a college teammate of Burrow at LSU during the Tigers National Championship run, and finished with 47 receptions for 570 yards (an average of over 12 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He added a few touchdown catches in the title game against Clemson.

Like Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates, college free agent Pro Wells is a tight-fitting basketball player who has the size and speed to hit. At 6-4 and 245 pounds, Wells ran a 4.83 40 on his Pro Day, but his lack of college production kept him from being drafted. The Bengals would like Wells to have a similar trajectory to Mo Alie-Cox, a UDFA of the Indianapolis Colts who broke out last year with 31 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Veterans Mason Schreck and Mitchell Wilcox are also still in the mix, but they don’t have much of an edge over Moss or Wells.

run back

Mixon missed 10 games last season with a foot injury, and his primary backup, Giovani Bernard, is now at Tampa Bay. Samaje Perine made the most of his chances last year, finishing with 301 yards on 63 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns and is the best choice to fill Bernard’s role.

Joe does all the things we ask him to do, Head coach Zac Taylor of Bengal said:. He catches the ball very well. He gets detailed. He knows who to block the protections and how to do it. He really believes in the plans that Frank (Pollack) applies and what he was asked in advance.

Who will be the number 3 to come back is a mystery, but there are a handful of talented players vying for the honour. The current front-runner is likely to be the 2021 sixth-round roster Chris Evans of the University of Michigan, but don’t count on Trayveon Williams, who racked up 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. Texas A&M in 2018. Injuries have slowed Williams, but last year he got 157 yards on 26 carries (averaging six yards per carry).

Also in the running are former State of Florida notable Jacques Patrick and UDFA Pooka Williams from Kansas.

Despite the question marks, at least one Bengal likes what he sees.

I think every area [on offense] we have improved, Uzomah recently said:. I think corps receive. I mean, good luck. Again, pads haven’t been on but just looking at these guys, I’m just having a wow. I’m looking at Tee (Higgins) now. I’m just like Dude, you’re a monster now. You fit into the model of what you should be, and you go out and do what you need to do. The offensive line, Riley (Reiff) is a man. He commands the offensive line space, very, very well. Joe goes Joe. Both Joe’s go Joe. And the tight end room was now older and we’ve added a few more guys that we think will be valuable to the attack. So I think we’ve gotten better as a whole.

How much better they’ve gotten could be the difference in achieving a winning season for the first time in six years.