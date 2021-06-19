Sports
India Women vs England Women 2021, Live Cricket Score, Day 4: IND Suffers Another Collapse
India Women vs England Women, Test Day 4 only Live Updates: Indw vs Engw Live Score: Another Team India collapse means they only lead 35 runs and risk being kicked out.
Day 4 Report
Opener Shafali Verma again led from the front with an aggressive innings hitting 55 (68 balls) when the Indian women’s cricket team stumped at 83 for 1 on a rainy day after England asked them to continue on the third day of the game. to go. one-time trial. Despite the effort of 17-year old Shafali, who had made 96 in the first innings, India is still 82 runs behind England. India had lost the wicket to Smriti Mandhana early in the second innings. The southpaw fell to bowler Katherine Brunt’s pace for a 13-ball eight, chasing a wide throw and notch to the slip cordon.
ALSO READ – Milkha Singh Death News Live Updates: Team India wears black armbands in memory of ‘The Flying Sikh’
But Shafali, who has already hit 11 fours in her second innings, and Deepti Sharma (hitting 18) have already added 54 unbeaten ones for the second wicket. Deepti was promoted to number 3 after impressing in the middle of the first innings. The move worked for India as Deepti looked solid all over. Previously, left arm spinner Sophie Ecclestones helped four for 88 England women to sack Indian women for 231 and take a 165-run lead in the first innings. India, which had made a strong start with a 167-point tie between Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78), lost the court late on the second day on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to go to stumps on 187 for five. The morning session of the third day brought no luck or resistance from India as they lost both Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia without any score, both lbw on the left arm spinner.
On 197/8 after the fall of Sneh Rana, it looked like India wouldn’t even make it to 200. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma added 33 for the ninth wicket. Skipper Heather Knight took two wickets for seven runs with her off spin. In all, six of India’s wickets fell to turn.
Get all IPL news and Cricket Score here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]