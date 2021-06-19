India Women vs England Women 2021, Live Cricket Score, Day 4: IND Suffers Another Collapse

India Women vs England Women, Test Day 4 only Live Updates: Indw vs Engw Live Score: Another Team India collapse means they only lead 35 runs and risk being kicked out.

Day 4 Report

Opener Shafali Verma again led from the front with an aggressive innings hitting 55 (68 balls) when the Indian women’s cricket team stumped at 83 for 1 on a rainy day after England asked them to continue on the third day of the game. to go. one-time trial. Despite the effort of 17-year old Shafali, who had made 96 in the first innings, India is still 82 runs behind England. India had lost the wicket to Smriti Mandhana early in the second innings. The southpaw fell to bowler Katherine Brunt’s pace for a 13-ball eight, chasing a wide throw and notch to the slip cordon.

But Shafali, who has already hit 11 fours in her second innings, and Deepti Sharma (hitting 18) have already added 54 unbeaten ones for the second wicket. Deepti was promoted to number 3 after impressing in the middle of the first innings. The move worked for India as Deepti looked solid all over. Previously, left arm spinner Sophie Ecclestones helped four for 88 England women to sack Indian women for 231 and take a 165-run lead in the first innings. India, which had made a strong start with a 167-point tie between Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78), lost the court late on the second day on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to go to stumps on 187 for five. The morning session of the third day brought no luck or resistance from India as they lost both Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia without any score, both lbw on the left arm spinner.

On 197/8 after the fall of Sneh Rana, it looked like India wouldn’t even make it to 200. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma added 33 for the ninth wicket. Skipper Heather Knight took two wickets for seven runs with her off spin. In all, six of India’s wickets fell to turn.

