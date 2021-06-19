Vols rebuilding through recruitment in the first place, says writer writer





Despite numerous coaching changes since Phillip Fulmer’s firing, Tennessee football didn’t always have to start from scratch when it came to talent. Lane Kiffin inherited a roster of real talent, as evidenced by the Vols’ 2010 NFL Draft performance. The same goes for Butch Jones, as evidenced by the Vols’ 2014 NFL Draft performance. However, Derek Dooley and Jeremy Pruitt both had to start from scratch. It seems that Pruitt left Josh Heupel in a position where he also has to start from scratch, at least according to one writer. Tom VanHaren of ESPN has put the Vols in first place in their rebuilding through recruiting phase, along with the Michigan State Spartans. Van Haaren’s article listed the different stages of reconstruction through recruitment for different teams. The stages were square, in the right direction, almost there and now or never. Here’s a little of what he said about Tennessee football. The Vols lost commitments to the likes of five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis, defensive linemen Dylan Brooks, Katron Evans and Darrell Jackson, running back Roc Taylor, cornerback Damarius McGhee, tight end Hudson Wolfe and wide receiver Jordan Mosley. Add to that the program lost linebackers Henry To’o To’o, JJ Peterson and Quavaris Crouch, offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Jahmir Johnson, defensive back Key Lawrence, running back Eric Gray and quite a few other players and it’s easy to see what a big challenge that Heupel and his staff have. It is true that the major losses in the 2021 class and the insanely high transfer rate put the Vols in a bad situation. No coach or schedule can replace all that talent in one season and win at a high level in the SEC. Heupel has failed to selectively evaluate talent and avoid filling only the roster spots as most coaches like to do. Right now all he needs to do is find players where he can and plug them into his system, and he’s done some of that. Of course, finding a way to win on the pitch can shoot the Vols up a few stages. After all, if Heupel has had an impressive season this year, given everything he’s been through, it’ll make him a very attractive coach to play for in front of more high-profile recruits. Remember, though, that Tennessee Football also has to end its NCAA investigation before it can truly recruit its maximum potential. What lasts so long remains a mystery, but if that ends with a decent result, and if Heupel wins early, things could change quickly for the Vols.

