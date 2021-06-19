Empty retail units to rent for over 1000 in Norfolk

Walk through Norwich town , King’s Lynn or even Holt and where there was once life there are now empty retail units. Who takes the bill? That reports Caroline Culot.

Nothing symbolizes the real economic impact of Covid more than the inside of the former Debenhams stores in Norwich and King’s Lynn.











Inside the former Debenhams in King’s Lynn

Look through the entrance doors and the sad remains of a once bustling supermarket stare back. Empty racks where the Mac beauty counter once was, bald mannequins once adorned with the beachwear that greeted you as you walked in looking for a vacation must-have. Still the same signage and the escalators. But no people.











Debenhams in Norwich just before it closed.

Empty retail units are quickly becoming an increasingly common occurrence; in Norwich alone there is debenhams,the huge old Primark/BHS unit, as well as Argos and Top Shop. The Royal Arcade still can’t fill Jamie’s huge former Italian unit – which was abandoned two years ago, before Covid even struck.











Debenhams in Norwich. This building stands empty and is for sale or for rent – but what’s the future?

King’s Lynn’s has left a gaping hole by its Debenhams at 10-16, High Street and even the ever-popular Holt is struggling to fill units in Appleyard and Feathers Yard as well as Bull Street.











Debenhams in King’s Lynn, now empty

It’s not hard to see why. The rents for some of these buildings alone are enormous. The former Argos store in St. Stephen’s is 105,000 a year for rent plus service charges and fees.

It takes a retailer with a lot of confidence to sign up in this climate. What it means is that they have more bargaining power, but investor landlords bought these properties primarily for the return. So what you get is a stalemate; and the units are empty.

But isn’t the panacea for retail problems the ‘mixed schedule’, which quickly becomes the savior of the big stores when they go bankrupt?

Upstairs houses, downstairs shops, job done. But is placing dozens of new homes in the middle of a shopping hub with no parking and little infrastructure really the answer?

And who is going to buy or rent them? Many professionals on their bicycles? Or Airbnb customers, many more temporary users who are more interested in where the best coffee bar is than taking out the trash properly.

Do other retailers, who manage to survive in the shopping street, want to be next to new-build homes? What is the effect of this on their business?











Nick Dunn, Brown & Co

Nick Dunn, a commercial partner at Brown & Co, said: “There are actually two schools of thought; one passionately believes that if you bring more life, more activity to the high street, in terms of residential or student housing, community use or leisure, that it must be good for the city or the city center.

“The foil to that is that the existing retailers see it as a dilution and erosion of the appeal of the shopping street?

“Everyone is trying their best to repurpose, revitalize shops within the centers – so you get a walk-in table tennis center or an indoor skate park that is good on one level, but if you’re a jeweler and pay 90,000 a year , you may not want to stand next to this.

“I imagine pop-up shops, restaurants, all of which liven up the high street, but the harsh reality is, how long can that last if the landlords need 60,000 plus a year?

“If you own a center or arcade and retailers are paying the going rate, it’s really hard to lower the rent for someone because your existing permanent tenants also want a concession.”

It may be the way forward if landlords offer more flexible deals to tenants to fill units, but softer deals also mean shorter deals. Landlords are not willing to make a long-term commitment to getting a lower rent and retailers are not signing up like they used to for 10-15 years.











Guy Gowing, Arnold’s Keys.

Guy Gowing, managing partner, Arnolds Keys, said: “There will be some pain in the short term. Landlords need to be more realistic and flexible. The problem with a landlord like Legal and General, who owns the Royal Arcade, is making them are more concerned about the value of the assets and fear that rent reductions will affect that.

“But years ago nobody wanted to live in the city center; now it’s popular and I think retail and resi can survive side by side.”

At the moment there is apparently too much uncertainty, a lack of retail confidence due to Covid and a reluctance on the part of landlords to negotiate the price.

For now, the paperwork is over the cracks – but in the long run, it looks like the high street really needs to change.

The ghosts of the business past: large units that stand empty

Orford House, Orford Place, Norwich; formerly occupied by Debenhams. Offers 111,723sqft.











The old Primark store, St Stephen’s Street, Norwich, now empty

23-29 St Stephen’s Street, Norwich; formerly occupied by the old Primark and before that BHS. Offers 45,186sqft.

43-45 St Stephen’s Street, Norwich; formerly Argos. Offers 8,863 square feet. For rent for 105,000 per year plus service costs of 3,106 per year.











The former Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Norwich’s Royal Arcade, empty since summer 2019

21-24, Royal Arcade; formerly Jamie’s Italian. Offers 9,991 square feet.











The Library, Guildhall Hill, which closed as a restaurant in July 2019.

The Library, Guildhall; formerly a restaurant. Offers 5,482 square feet. For rent for 60,000 per year.

21, Castle Street, Norwich; formerly Cath Kidston store. Offers 2,398 square feet.











Debenhams in King’s Lynn, now empty

10-16, High Street, King’s Lynn; formerly Debenhams. Offers 46,791 square feet.