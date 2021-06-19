Cricket: More test match experience needed to avoid collapse, says Smriti Mandhana, Sports News





Lack of experience negotiating the final stages of a day was a key target for the collapse of the blow India endured on the second day of the one-off Test against England Women, says opener Smriti Mandhana. ALSO READ: WTC Final: Tom Latham is grateful for a spare day as day 1 was washed away Smriti Mandhana, a feisty southpaw, and the youthful Shafali Verma had produced a strong 167 run with their half-century of years in India’s response to England’s monstrous first innings, all off 396/9. Be that as it may, Team India lost five wickets in a rush to lose the plot and was eventually forced to continue. In a press conference after Day 3, Smriti Mandhana said: “Absolutely, a light pressure not to close the day could have played a role and that will come with experience.” The more we play Test matches, the better we get used to the conditions, one before lunch or one before the end of the day and all those sessions, so we can be more mature (approaching them) and not take the pressure. In any case, she blamed herself rather than naivety for her own resignation. We are not used to hitting more than 50 overs. But I wouldn’t say I left for lack of experience in Test matches because I threw out my wicket in the last session – she said. Smriti Mandhana said the conditions were still helpful for batting and with the capable player Shafali Verma moving forward, her side was in a good position. India was 83 for 1 smashed into the downpour on the third and penultimate day in the wake of the next, followed by 82 runs overall so far with nine second-innings wickets close. Conditions changed slightly, it was just windy. It didn’t fluctuate that much. It was good to keep going, although the conditions were cloudy and cloudy – she added. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma batted individually at 55 and 18 when the final session was swept away by a downpour. Smriti Mandhana scored eight runs in the second inning on a 78 in the first. I gave away my wicket, although it wasn’t such a great ball. I’m disappointed. Smriti Mandhana was praised for the youthful Shafali Verma, who missed a ton in the primary innings by just 4 runs, and said it was remarkable to see her hit. We’re both very similar to our approach to keeping things simple, so we’re not really discussing much batting in the middle. The way she changed her game and the maturity she showed is very positive for the future of Indian cricket. Her photos, in T20Is I’ve always looked at them from the other side. I hope she stays as she is.

