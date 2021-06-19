England vs. Scotland: No goals but lots of passion as international football’s oldest rivals meet for the 115th time





Despite only 3,000 tickets being allocated to away supporters at Wembley, some outlets estimated as many as 20,000 Scots had made the short journey across the border to enjoy the festivities.

With Trafalgar Square, the usual rallying point for the Tartan army – as Scotland fans are known – closed to the public due to the pandemic, those without tickets descended on Soho, particularly Leicester Square, to frolic in the fountains and show their fair share part of the alcohol, those two things often happen at the same time.

Friday’s showdown was the 115th meeting between Britain’s neighbors and came 149 years after their first, a 0-0 draw for around 4,000 fans at Glasgow’s West of Scotland Cricket Club, recognized by FIFA as the first-ever international football match.

Although a century and a half has passed since that game, this local derby has lost none of its luster for fans on both sides.

“Everyone across Scotland wants to beat England because England is the big brother to Scotland’s little brother,” Robert Finleyson, a 52-year-old Scotland fan from Glasgow, told CNN outside Wembley Stadium. “Everyone in Scotland is desperate to win every sporting game we can against the English. “It would mean everything” [to beat England]. We don’t care if we’re from the group. If we won today, it would be the biggest win ever. We don’t really care [if we qualify], it’s very unlikely that we will, but we don’t care. I don’t care if we qualify, I don’t care if we get to the final, I don’t care if we win the European Championship, we want to be England – and that’s it.” England fan Brady Bowles, 24 from Horsham, has Scottish grandparents but did not struggle with divided loyalties ahead of Friday’s game. “I don’t care, honestly,” he laughed. “I’d still rather beat them. I’ve lived in England all my life, I’m English and don’t care much about Scotland. At this point, winning would mean everything, because if we win, we’re through.” Despite the obvious rivalry and deep-seated desire to get one on their nearest neighbour, interactions between both sets of fans were amicable on Wembley Way – the famous road leading to England’s national stadium – with plenty of cans of beer on the walk. England may have a small historical advantage over Scotland — 48 wins to 41 — but the Three Lions have dominated this rivalry for many years. However, no team in history has beaten England more than Scotland. “We hope to repeat that tonight,” Finleyson added. “And I’m pretty sure if everyone’s in shape, we’ll do it.” Scotland have only had one win over England since 1986, a 1-0 win over Wembley in 1999 that ultimately counted for nothing as England went on to win the European Championship 2-1 in aggregate thanks to Paul Scholes’ double in the first leg at Hampden Park. ‘We will not beat them’ Both sets of fans are famously self-deprecating, born of decades of underwhelming performances and bitter disappointments. “We as Scotland fans are used to failures,” Michael Hanley, who traveled to Wembley from Falkirk, told CNN. “So we just go to the game, whatever the result, we just accept it and we go home and party.” England’s route into the later stages of the competition looks particularly perilous; if Gareth Southgate’s side is at the top of the group, three of the best teams of the tournament await in the round of 16. It’s fair to say that not all England fans feel particularly good about their team’s chances. “If we qualify, I know we will be going up against Germany, Portugal or France and we will not beat them,” Bowles added resignedly. “But to beat Scotland, to get there after what happened at the World Cup [losing in the semifinals], we just want to get as far as we can.” Others, however, felt decidedly more optimistic. “To be honest, I don’t see it as a challenge,” said Tom Willoughby, 19, from Newcastle, with a wry smile. “No, no, no, it’s a big rivalry and form is going out the window, anything can happen – but I think we will win 4-0.” Scotland has had numerous famous victories in the home of English football over the years – arguably the biggest of them all in 1967, the year after England won their first and only World Cup – and some fans were surprisingly optimistic about the addition one more on the list for kickoff. England came into the game as the overwhelming favorite and fresh from a comfortable, if not particularly exciting, 1-0 win against Croatia in the opening game, while Scotland had fallen at home to a miserable 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in what was his first game at a major tournament in 23 years. “It’s the same with football and it’s the same with any sport: we want Scotland to always win no matter what it is and we hope England are beaten,” added Hanley. “Beating England would be off the map. I know we are the underdog and we had a bad start, but we have to be optimistic, you know what I mean, never write off the underdog.” “Today is the day,” added John Watson, who traveled from Lesmahagow in the central belt of Scotland. “It would be dynamite; I would be so happy. Pure joy.” No goals, lots of passion That optimism certainly didn’t seem misplaced in the early exchanges of the match, as Scotland started much sharper from the two sides and harassed the English players relentlessly when they had possession of the ball. It was the visiting side that created the first chance of the game, with a cross from Stephen O’Donnell finding Che Adams completely unmarked in the penalty area, but the Southampton attacker got his shot well blocked by John Stones. Despite being officially outnumbered by more than six to one, the Scottish fans adjusted the intensity of their team and were by far the loudest of the two sets of supporters. It took a header from the Stones — from the corner of Mason Mount — that fell off the post to wake up both the England team and their fans, but it proved to be the catalyst for what was an electric first half of football. became. The rain showed no sign of abating and certainly helped England’s smooth pass, although the players were met by a solid blue wall of shirts showing little sign of being broken. Mount and Harry Kane lost reasonable chances, but it was again Scotland that almost found a breakthrough. It took an excellent save from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to prevent the Scots from taking the lead. He got a strong arm to the right to refuse O’Donnell. It was a damning charge of England’s first-half performance that the home side had failed to even shoot on goal when Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz blew his whistle to signal the break. As Scotland still got off to a better start in the second period, the approximately 20,000 English fans at Wembley began to get restless. The introduction of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish from the bench, who replaced Phil Foden just after the hour, drew by far the loudest cheers of the evening from the home supporters. It would be remiss to describe this match as the brave Scottish underdog holding out against superior English opposition, as many expected the theme to be off kick-off; instead, both teams were seemingly evenly matched and in reality the game could have gone either way. All in all, it was a bloated affair at times – punctuated by a strangely tense moment – and a draw was no doubt a fair result. The point sees Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign kick off on the second attempt, while England remain well placed to qualify for the top of the group after the 1-1 draw between Croatia and the Czech Republic earlier in the afternoon. The Scotland fans who came down may not have gotten the win they were hoping for, but given wins against England have been hard to come by in recent years, they certainly won’t turn their noses at a draw. As one fan put it before, they will definitely still “go home and party”.

