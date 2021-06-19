HS GIRLS TENNIS: Shamrocks ace Bombardiers in tournament debut | Local sports

ATTLEBORO The girls’ tennis team at Bishop Feehan High on Friday scored an impressive 5-0 victory over crosstown rival Attleboro High in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Senior Emily Wright scored a straight set shutout win over No. 3 singles for the No. 5 seeded Shamrocks (12-2). Sophomore Sophia Comey lost just two matches by winning her No. 1 singles match, while junior Katy Cabral also won a straight set at No. 2 singles.
It made no difference who we played against, it was just going out and playing the game, Bishop Feehan coach Jennifer Bartlett said of the rivalry. They weren’t nervous at all.
Lauren Anthony won five matches at number 2 singles for Attleboro (7-8). We had some young kids playing, it was their first tournament experience, so they were a little nervous, said Bombardier coach Bill Reilly.
The undefeated (15-0) No. 1 seeded Warriors of Foxboro began their quest for the Division 2 South title by taking a 4-1 victory over South Coast Conference member Somerset Berkley. Pam Nelson recorded a straight set shutout win over No. 2 singles, freshman Athena Li lost just one game by winning her No. 1 singles match, while Sarah Prag lost just two games by winning at No. 3 singles.
- In Division 2 South, No. 15 seed Norton (6-9) three shutout defeats in games by falling against the undefeated No. 2 seed Notre Dame Academy (10-0). Olivia McConnell won seven games in her number 2 singles match for the Lancers.
MIAA Division 1 South Sectional
Bishop Feehan 5, Attleboro 0: Sophia Comey (BF) beats. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-1, 6-1; Katy Cabral (BF) beats. Lauren Anthony 6-3, 6-2; Emily Wright (BF) beats. Tina Lam 6-0, 6-0; Libby Cook-Emily Gallucci (BF) beats. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusuf 6-1, 6-2; Anna Lamoriello-Ciana Long (BF) beats. Maddie Fuscaldo – Kyra Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
MIAA Division 2 South Sectional
Foxboro 4, Somerset Berkley 1: Athena Li (F) beats. Jordan Ramos 6-0, 6-1; Pam Nelson (F) beats. Elena Silva 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) beats. Cassandra Eyma 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Puccini-Julia Lancycki (SB) beats. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Makayla Peck-Juliana beats Preston (F). Amber Martin Bridget ONeil 6-0, 6-1.
Notre Dame Academy 5, Norton 0: Alex Turdate (NDA) def. Maddie Sutro 6-0, 6-0; Alex Lancula (NDA) beats. Olivia McConnell 6-3, 6-4; Charlotte Iuimey (NDA) beats. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Amelia defeats Mew-Bella McGrath (NDA). Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Link-Meg Revanesi (NDA) defeats. Devin Seidel Grace Binedaqr 6-0, 6-0.
