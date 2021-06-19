sixers vs. Hawks: Tyrese Maxey was a great fix for Ben Simmons in Game 6

The loss of Sixers Game 4 in their first round series with the Wizards sometimes seems like it took place in another era.

However, it was only a few weeks ago that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers defended to keep Ben Simmons in the game after the Wizards deliberately fouled him, noting that it was analytically acceptable for the Sixers to split his free throws. . Rivers pretended it would have been absurd to remove Simmons from the game.

With the Sixers on the brink of elimination, Rivers thought otherwise during the Sixers 104-99 Game 6 win over the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night. Simmons went 2 for 4 on foul shots that the Hawks asked him to take in the fourth quarter. Rivers then knocked him out with 6:04 left and didn’t bring him back until 1:59 was left.

Simmons committed five errors, although Rivers didn’t pretend that was the only reason he sent his All-Star point guard to the bench.

At shootaround, he informed Tyrese Maxey that he would play important minutes. Maxey ended up playing 30 minutes, five more than Simmons, scoring a crucial 16 points alongside playing a solid defense against Hawks star Trae Young. Rivers thought it was Maxey’s best defensive game of the season.

The first two games I thought he was struggling, Riverssaid. They planned it. He is young. You could tell he didn’t know what to do. They took him out of the basket. We showed him a lot of movies. I spoke to him this morning. I lied because I said, You will be the first man on the bank tonight. We were going to go with a different line-up, but then we actually died early from the violations.

And we also told him that we would need him on the floor with Ben for the entire game, because we needed a ball guide. Putting it in Tyrese’s hands and making Ben a picker allowed Ben to stay on the ground and we were still able to launch our attack. It worked for us.

Maxey, the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, scored his first four field goals. After that he was 1 for 8, although it would be unfair to criticize any aspect of his performance. It’s rare for a rookie to feel so comfortable in a game that you have to win and not turn the ball once.

You can’t be surprised by the moment, Maxey said. Like I said all year, if you prepare, nothing will surprise you. (Rivers) came up to me during shootaround and told me that, and I told him I was ready. I told him I was ready and he said, OK, let’s do it. The rest is history.

The rest of Maxey’s day was not shocked by that news.

I went to the shooting range, finished the shooting, got me some pasta, called my mom and then went to sleep, he said. Woke up, and then came to the gym was ready to go.

The long-term implications of a rookie essentially serving as a temporary fix for Simmons’ shortcomings are unpleasant to contemplate. For now, however, the short term is all that matters. If the Sixers win Sunday night in Philadelphia, they will reach their first conference final in 20 years.

But is it even possible for the foreseeable future to keep winning on nights when Simmons goes 2 for 6 off the floor (0 for 1 in the second half) and scores six points?

The formula for Simmons’ offensive success right now seems to be defensive stops leading to opportunities for transition. His best piece of the game was the first 2:14 of the third quarter, when he assisted on three Seth Curry three-pointers and didn’t get stuck with half-court possession after half-court possession.

Except for the occasional outlier night, transition violation in the NBA is very efficient. To Simmons’ credit, he leads many of them. He is ranked in the 99th percentile or higher in the on/off transition frequency of each of the past three seasons, according to: Cleaning the glass. While that’s a stat influenced by who’s been on the field with him, it’s clear Simmons has a knack for creating looks against defenses that aren’t set up.

It’s not ideal to rely on Simmons playing on the open floor and a 20-year-old love for big moments. And, as Joel Embiid suggested, any flow the Sixers create with Simmons on the field can always be stopped if the opponent decides to start hacking him.

We moved the ball a little bit better, Embiid said, and I think in Game 4 and especially Game 5 for me, the rhythm was a little messed up because they kept fouling. In those situations, when you lose your rhythm and then it’s up to me to figure it out, but when you lose your rhythm because offensively you don’t get possession and the other team goes on and you have to defend, and then offensively, you can do not share or move the ball. I think that played a big part.

But tonight we just moved the ball, whether it was Ben when he came back with two minutes to go or Tyrese on the point. Tobias (Harris) was making plays tonight. As with the team, everyone did their job.

Another possible move with Simmons is to give him Dwight Howard’s backup center minutes. That wouldn’t account for the potential for intentional fouls, but it certainly would make sense if Rivers doesn’t plan to use Simmons as a half-court ball handler, allowing the Sixers to play lineups with more defensive talent and versatility.

Maxey doesn’t have to worry about that, of course. He helped keep the Sixers’ season alive and seemed to enjoy every second of it.

It was great, he said. I always tell my mom that every morning I wake up and automatically get on my knees and start thanking the Lord because I can do what I love every day. I get to do it for a living, and it’s just great. Every time I step on the field, I won’t take it for granted.