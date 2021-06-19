Predicting the future Fab 5 in international cricket

Not too long ago, the current Fab 5 was just a Fab 4 that had revealed itself around the time of the year 2014-15. It was first in Test matches when these once in a generation of batters (Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith & Joe Root) were labeled as Test crickets young Fab 4 in 2014, which was then also leaked across all formats . the 2015 World Cup.

While the current exponents of this club may now be brimming with runs and wins in all formats and conditions, there is also massive speculation to discover the next young batch of such great aces.

While there may be hardly any prospects in international cricket right now that can make up an impeccably fantastic club even in one format, some young individuals have certainly enticed the cricket club to possibly bet on them for more such illustrious establishments.

So here in this list is a prediction regarding the future Fab 5 of international cricket:

1. Shubman Gill

There is a no-brainer that Shubman Gill was known for towering above halftime at every stage of his cricketing career and certainly had meant it when he was the player of the tournament in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. Such a predilection had also eventually allowed him to become a regular member of the test team, perhaps even more enabling him to establish his permanence as a frontline opener.

While it is now all known that Shubman Gill will certainly have a long stint in Test cricket, it’s only a matter of time before his limited overs career begins to take an invigorating glide to generally establish him as a multi-format player. Undeniably there is almost everything Gill has to rise in terms of his candidacy for the future of the Fabs club.

Technically, he’s a meticulous batter, who not only has solid hand-eye coordination or neat wrist work, but can bowl really fast with his solid forefoot pull.

Also, both consistency and confidence have always been a big hallmark of his percussion, but what really sets him apart from others is his highly sorted temperament.

Since international cricket is all about recognizing a cricketer’s genuine temperament, Shubman Gill will no doubt be an astonishing prospect for the future Fab 5.