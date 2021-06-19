Player figures: the following attackers

If the playoff series between your Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights demonstrated everything that isn’t between the posts, it’s that depth scores really matter when the games matter most.

Especially for this new Wild, with real dynamic attacking talents like Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, getting some production from deeper into the lineup could turn this mediocre team into real contenders.

Well this season it really was all down to a handful of forwards and it was a mixed bag of results.

Victor Rask

Surely the most controversial striker, Victor Rask was given the role of Kaprizovs center for most of the season and it just wasn’t good enough. With a shred of sympathy you could say it wasn’t really his fault, he’s more suited to a bottom six role (which he sometimes was) and doesn’t have the attacking talents to know where Mats Zuccarello or Kaprizov will be on the ice go to play well.

Personal lineup decisions aside, Rask just wasn’t right. He scored 10 goals and 23 points in 54 games and many of those points are directly attributed to the space his linemates created for him. In fact, his disappointing handling of the puck and spotting the best scoring opportunities has resulted in Kaprizov being the most highly regarded winger the Wild has actually had in their 20 years of existence and who is considering returning to Minnesota as GM Bill Guerin doesn’t give him a top center to play with.

Rask could score some nice goals, but in the end it was just nonsense.

Quality: C-

Zach Parise

Parise actually had the opposite of the Rasks season. He was immediately pushed into a fourth-line role, and if he wasn’t good enough at key moments, he was healthy scratched and out of the lineup. And frankly, he’s earned it at times, but what else can he do with Nick Bonino on his line?

He didn’t get a real chance at equal strength and his time on the power play was taken from him correctly. He just had a strange season full of highs and lows. And when it mattered most during that first round against Vegas, I thought he looked excellent, despite not being in the lineup for the first two games. His skates are gone, but he can still create scoring opportunities for those less talented and dynamic players on the ice with him. Even so, he only had 18 points in 45 games and averaged just 30 seconds less ice time compared to Rask.

It was just a weird season that might be his last in Minnesota.

Rank: C

Ryan Hartman

Hartman came in this season and we didn’t really know what his role would be. Starting out as a winger in the fourth line, he eventually moved up the lineup and had experiences in the top six.

Hartman crept up and gained a reputation as a hard-nosed forechecker who can also shoot a goddamn puck, Hartman eventually turned into a centerman and was basically placed on every line until the end of the season. His most frequent linemates were Marcus Johansson and Kevin Fiala, a very skewed line in terms of all the tools and skills. Johansson turned out to be nothing special, talk about it in another review blog and Fiala was another Wild winger who needed a more stable center that can give him the puck so he can use his top-notch shot and stickhandling skill with a cleaner pad to the net.

His rise to the Wild lineup that eventually landed him another three-year extension with the club and in the hearts of most Minnesota fans. He works damn hard and is someone you can definitely use no matter what role in the lineup.

Grade B