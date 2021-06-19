Panthers captain Sasha Barkov enjoys Selke Trophy victory but is already focused on next season

SUNRISE, FL. The Florida Panthers made some team history on Friday, thanks in large part to their captaincy.

The NHL announced that Sasha Barkov was the 2020-21 winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player named the NHL’s Best Defensive Attacker.

This is a big deal for the Panthers and for Barkov, who has long been seen as one of the most underrated players in the game, in part because of his playing for a franchise that rarely gets the spotlight.

It seems that those days are a thing of the past for both the team and the captain.

I got more messages than before my birthday, Barkov said with a smile.

On Saturday, Barkov sat down in front of his computer and spoke to the media on Zoom for the first time since Florida was knocked out of the playoffs by Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Barkov is back in his native Finland, already starting his off-season routine and looking ahead to what he hopes will be an even better year next season.

I already started training, little by little, not too crazy, he said. Preparing myself to get better for the next season.

Although Barkov and his Panthers team-mates were crushed after their early departures after the season, there are still plenty of positives to take from a highly successful 2020-21 campaign.

Winning the Selke Trophy, one of the greats among the NHL’s annual hardware collection, deserves quite a bit of fanfare.

It’s the first time Barkov has won the award, and the first time a Panthers player has been given the honor.

This recognition of Sasha’s ability stands as a testament to his growth as a player and as a leader, Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a statement released by the team. The Florida Panthers organization is extremely proud of the achievements of our captains. The Selke Trophy is synonymous with sacrifice and over the past eight seasons, Sasha has shown time and again that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

Barkov, 25, finished ahead of Bostons Patrice Bergeron and Vegas Mark Stone in the vote, which was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Known for his exceptional two-way game, the Finnish Florida forward appeared on 92 out of 100 ballots cast, earning 62 first-place votes for 780 voting points.

It feels great to be nominated for this trophy, said Barkov. I’ve always considered myself a two-way player and this is the greatest honor you can get as a two-way player, so I’m really grateful and honored.

He is also now only the fifth player in NHL history to have won both the Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Trophy, which Barkov received in 2019. The other four players on that list are Pavel Datsyuk, Ron Francis, Anze Kopitar and Ryan OReillyso. pretty good company.

It feels incredible. This is one of the greatest awards I’ve had in my life and in my hockey career, said Barkov.

It was a great season for Barkov, who finished with 26 goals as the leader in 50 games and accumulate 58 points (26-32-58), while also leading the team in shots (176), takeaways (39), equally strong goals (18) and points of equal strength (38).

No Florida player has been more on the ice this season than Barkov. He led all Panthers players with a total ice time of 1.046:52.

You want to be good every game. You want to do the right things every game, starting with game one, right through to the end, Barkov said. I had ups and downs, but pretty much all season I was consistent.

To hear Barkov talk about his season, it’s clear that he was pleased with the way he performed. And he should be.

But Barkov is a true professional and he is well aware that at just 25 years old (hell turns 26 in early September), his best hockey should still be in front of him.

That’s why he’s already back to work, already looking ahead and concentrating on how both he and the team can improve when next season comes.

I know I need to get better. I can get better, said Barkov. I know what I have to work on to get better next season. It’s a great honor (to win the Selke), but I want to keep getting better.

The Floridas captain wasn’t the only member of the team to receive some recognition for what they accomplished last season.

Zito, first year GM in Florida, is a finalist for the Jim Gregory Award, which is presented annually to the general manager who has excelled in his role during the regular season.

Montreal GM Marc Bergevin and Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders are the other two finalists. The winner will be announced on Monday.

Panthers bench boss Joel Quenneville was a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy presented to the league’s best head coach, but finished third in voting behind Carolinas Rod BrindAmour and Minnesotas Dean Evanson.

Seeing (Coach) Q nominated for the Jack Adams, then Bill (Zito) nominated for GM of the Year, shows we’ve done something right this season, said Barkov.