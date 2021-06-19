The long-awaited return of cricket to Cyprus





For the first time since October 2020, league cricket will be played in Cyprus this Sunday as a new season of the CCA #BAOFinancial T20 League begins at the Ypsonas cricket ground near Limassol. The island’s avid cricketers have been in forced hibernation for eight months as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Small-scale training has recently been allowed, but this is the first time that large-scale competitions have been allowed. Another major disappointment caused by the global Covid-19 problem was the cancellation of a World Cup qualifier in Finland, in which the Cypriot national team was due to participate. Cricketers across Cyprus will fervently hope they can now play their beloved sport without further disruption. Despite the difficulties, a record 17 teams have registered to compete in the competition. They are divided into two groups, one playing in Ypsonas and the other in Lakatamia, every Sunday throughout the summer. The top two teams in each group will play in semi-finals and a final to determine the national champions, who will represent Cyprus in next year’s European Cricket League in Spain. The group from Lakatamia looks formidable, with the current and previous champions, Punjab Lions and Nicosia Tigers, as well as the ever strong Riyaan and Sri Lankans, and some promising newer teams. In the Ypsonas group there are also some unknown quantities to challenge the established Moufflons, Eagles (CTL College) and Sri Lanka Lions. Neeraj Tiwari, captain of reigning champions Punjab Lions, welcomed the return of cricket: we are very excited to play cricket again in Cyprus and we will try to defend our title. We are happy that there are now more teams, so we will have a lot of games, he said. BAO Financial Group supports the game on the island. While the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on international and local sports in general, cricket is a game that is resilient. Being a contactless sport, it is a sport that can stand the test of social distancing. The Cyprus Cricket Association has made bold efforts to continue the game and expand its presence in Cyprus. In partnership with the CCA, BAO Financial Group aims to promote the spirit of cricket and resilience through the game, said Nayan Agarwal, Managing Director BAO Capital Partners Ltd.

