Coldwater hopes First Shift program scores with newcomers to hockey





“This is a great way to introduce kids to the game and introduce them to a sport we deeply missed last year,” said Coldwater Minor Hockey official

Coldwater Minor Hockey (CMH) has been selected to host the nationwide First Shift program for the upcoming season. The program was created by the NHL, NHL Players Association and Bauer as a way to introduce new players to the game. Players ages six to ten who have not previously registered to play hockey in Canada can register for $229.99. Players receive six weeks of instructional practice sessions for beginners and full protective gear from head to toe – including skates, a stick, gloves, a helmet combination including a face mask, shoulder and elbow pads, pants, shin pads, neck guard, a jock or jill under protective shorts , a hockey bag, socks and a sweater. “This program helps new parents in the game who don’t have to worry about going to the store and figuring out what their child needs. It also gives children the opportunity to learn how to play the game,” explains Karen Aigelderinger, treasurer of CMH. “After that, we try to entice them to join CMH and play with us,” The First Shift program begins in October and registration opens at 12 noon on Monday. About 15 players have already signed up for the program and there are now only 15 spots left. To register your child, click on here. “We’re the only organization in our area to have the program this year, so we’ve had some kids from Ramara, Oro-Medonte and Orillia. It’s nice to see a good mix of kids from across our community,” Aigelderinger said. “This is a great way to introduce kids to the game and introduce them to a sport that we deeply missed last year.” Last fall, CMH players were only on the ice for about half a season before pandemic restrictions put an end to hockey activity. Despite the uncertainty surrounding next season, Aigelderinger expects there will be more interest in the game than ever before. “Right now, we match the registration numbers we’ve had in previous years. We’re already around the same numbers and we only opened registration a few weeks ago,” she said. “We’ve asked a lot of people if we’re watching full hockey this year? And at this point we are sure; we are full season ahead barring a worsening of the COVID situation.” Aigelderinger says the upcoming season has more meaning than any hockey season in the past. The players crave a return to normalcy. “As much as the game is about skills, it’s also about being part of a team and part of the community – that’s the aspect we want to get kids involved in again,” she said. “Last year kids were just happy to skate and be on the ice with their friends, so we’re definitely looking forward to getting kids playing hockey again.”







