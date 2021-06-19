Barcelona completes Lyon signing Memphis Depay





Barcelona have completed striker Memphis Depay’s signing on a free transfer from Lyon, the Catalan club has confirmed. Depay, 27, will move to Barca when his contract with Lyon expires at the end of June. – La Liga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (US only) Barca first attempted to sign Depay – who played in the Netherlands’ 3-2 Euro 2020 win against Ukraine on Sunday – at the request of coach Ronald Koeman. Personal terms have been agreed with the player and Lyon has paid compensation of around 25 million, but the club were unable to accommodate him within the wage cap imposed by La Liga. Koeman, who previously worked with Depay when he was national coach of the Dutch national team, wanted the attacker again in January. However, Barça did not have a president to approve a transfer. Depay finally arrives at Barca almost a year later, becoming their fourth signing of the summer, following the arrival of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. The Catalans had also hoped to sign Depay’s Dutch team-mate, Georginio Wijnaldum, after his contract with Liverpool expired, but, as first revealed by ESPN, opted instead for a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have been wanting to sign Memphis Depay since last summer. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Socrates/Getty Images Depay rose through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven, scoring 50 goals in 124 appearances and earning a 25 million transfer to Manchester United in the Premier League in 2015. However, he struggled to replicate that form at Old Trafford and was eventually sold to Lyon for 16 million less than two years later. In four and a half seasons in France, Depay has scored 76 goals in 178 appearances, including 22 last season when Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1. Depay’s arrival at Barcelona further expands their attacking capabilities. Pending the sale and contract renewals, he will compete with Aguero, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao for a starting position.

