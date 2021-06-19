Sneh Rana becomes the first Indian women’s cricketer to achieve a huge test performance with brilliant all-round display vs England | Cricket





Indian women put up an uphill battle against the England cricket team in their one-off test match at Edgbaston. After being thrown out for 231 runs in their first innings, Indian batswomen managed to score past England’s lead in the second innings. They took a 179 lead in the match as they chased England’s score of 396 runs. There have been wonderful performances by a number of players. Shafali Verma shone with the bat while Sneh Rana impressed with both bat and ball in England. Rana became the first Indian woman and fourth overall with both a 50+ score and a 4+ wicket haul on the Test debut. After numbers of 4/131, Rana scored half a century in India’s second innings. She remained undefeated at 80 and struck up an important partnership with Taniya Bhatia. The one-off women’s test between India and England ended in a draw on the final day, with the visitors defying the home side’s attack and scoring 344 for 8 in their second innings after the following. Rana scored the highest score in the second innings with 80 not out on 154 balls. Rana and number 10 Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) handed out 144 runs for the unbroken ninth wicket as they frustrated England bowlers for 30.4 overs Indian women suffered another stroke before their lower order lifted them to over 300. India lost four quick wickets for 28 runs after lunch, but debutant Sneh Rana (27 not out) and veteran Shikha Pandey (18) kept the visitors afloat with a crucial 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The duo nearly hit 17 overs before catching Pandey behind N Sciver’s bowling in the 91st over. Resuming the second innings at 83 for one, India was 171 for three at lunch with Deepti Sharma producing a resolute 54. Sharma shared 72 runs with Punam Raut (39 from 83 balls) but was fired just before lunch. After the break England dealt two quick blows, sending skipper Mithali Raj (4) and Raut off cheaply to leave India at 175 to five. While Raj read an Ecclestone delivery completely wrong to see it snapped the braces off, Raut, who had been looking good until then, gave a straight catch on the square leg. Pooja Vastrakar (12) then skipped three limits from Ecclestone in the 68th before being cleared by Heather Knight in the 71st. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had scored just 4 in the first innings, also didn’t last long in the middle when she slog out and became Ecclestone’s fourth victim. (with PTI inputs)

