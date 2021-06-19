Matteo Berrettini advances to Queen’s Club final on debut | ATP tour



Top-class Matteo Berrettini continued his impressive week at the Cinch Championships as he defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Queen’s Club in his tournament debut on Saturday. The No. 1 Italian has won an ATP Tour title on grass at the 2019 MercedesCup (d. Auger-Aliassime) and is now 25-6 on the season. Berrettini has yet to drop a set in London, making his way past British duo Andy Murray and Daniel Evans earlier this week. “That was the goal of the week [making the final], and now I have one more step. It’s a great achievement, especially for the history of this tournament. I’m very happy because to beat Alex today I had to play my best tennis,” said Berrettini. “The mentality is that I always think I can win my service games. I know I have a big weapon with my serve and first shot. If I sleep too well, that means something isn’t right for the final. I need a be a little bit nervous and tight, otherwise the adrenaline won’t come in and it will be harder to play,” added Berrettini. --> World No. 9 Berrettini won 89 percent (32/36) of his first service points, hitting eight aces against the Minaur to advance in 84 minutes. He will face Cameron Norrie from Great Britain in the final the following Sunday. Berrettini started strong on center court, breaking the serve of the fourth-seeded Australian with a backhand winner down the line to give a 2-1 lead. The Italian dictated with his powerful forehand, but while he managed to close the set, De Minaur grew in the match as he started moving Berrettini across the field with his variety of shots. At the start of the second set, Berrettini continued to pressure de Minaur with his great depth, which resulted in three breakpoints in the fifth game. However, De Minaur held on to 0/40 and took the lead 3-2. Berrettini then successfully fended off a breaking point to level up. The 25-year-old made an impressive 10/12 first serve at breakpoints this week. Berrettini then brilliantly found the Minaur’s feet at two in the ninth game, breaking when the Australian slice found the net to give a 5-4 lead. He then served up the win to go on to become the first Italian to reach the final at the Queen’s Club since Laurence Tieleman 23 years ago. De Minaur, who is now 16-13 for the season, won the Antalya Open title in January. The world No. 22 will play at the Viking International Eastbourne ATP 250 grass court event next week.

