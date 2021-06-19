Fendi Spring 2022 Menswear Collection





“At a time when our freedom seemed to have limits, I think this is also the time to push it, so I really wanted to give this man a sense of freedom. I think it’s time to break boundaries. So said Silvia Venturini Fendi above Zoom from her office high up in the Palazzo della Civilt Italiana, the beautiful neoclassical (and less beautiful fascist-era building) that has been home to her family business since 2015. From her elevated office, Fendi enjoys a sunrise to sunset panorama of Rome’s famous Seven Hills framed by the bulging mountains of the Apennines to the northeast and the flatness of the Tyrrhenian Sea to the west. As Fendi described it: When you stand on this roof, you feel that life is beautiful and the world is beautiful. I feel optimistic. It’s like an observatory: you see everything, but so small, and you can rethink things and you put them in the right proportion. Framed by the perspective of the past 18 months, this collection charted some new contours in the shifting topography of Fendis thinking about menswear. The clearest signposts to Fendis’ revamped perspective were the sunrise pastels most vividly expressed in a technically superb t-shirt made of intarsia shearling, and shorts whose cargo pockets acted as both storage and expandable fringe. You know I’m an accessory addict, she said. I like to use clothes by also treating them as accessories, and these shorts give me that. The boldest piece on Fendis’ fresh horizon was a chic, vaguely retro, double-skirt, white linen tennis dress with striped, crimped singlet sleeves and a silk collar, worn with an adorable bucket hat/bucket bag. Said Fendi: The back is very nice because it is very grounded: it gives you a feeling of freedom. The house’s metier had been mapped in bombers made of loom-spun-knit virgin wool, cut into asymmetrical panels to display an aerial view of land or inky nighttime contours. More conventional, linen short suits that match star-studded tailored jackets, built with dedicated pockets for cell phones and AirPods. An opaque nylon duster in coral shades of lime and aquamarine shimmered against the knitwear below. The accessory addict in Fendi got his forte via shrunken Baguette bags worn on the stomach with (detachable skirt) crop-top suit jackets, and a fabulous ping pong peekaboo with a specially cut pocket for your table tennis, sure to be a hit. The inspiration for all of this, Fendi said, came from looking at the view from her office window and allowing herself to relax to create. Over the past 18 months, I’ve reconnected a lot with my more intimate feelings, she said. I was always a very introspective person, and I fought that before. This year has been almost liberating because I no longer feel guilty for being myself and having nowhere to go for inspiration.”

