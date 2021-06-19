Rajasthan female cricketers yet to receive match money | Cricket News





JAIPUR: These are difficult times for players, and even more so for women in the sport. With limited playing opportunities since last year due to the ongoing pandemic, female cricketers have only played one domestic tournament – Senior One-Day Trophy 2020-21, and to make matters worse, players from Rajasthan have not received the match fee.

The ODIs were held between March 11 and April 4 and the state players have already sent the bill to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). A female cricketer from Rajasthan told TOI on condition of anonymity that she sent the bill in the last week of April.

However, their male counterparts who played two domestic tournaments in the 2020-21 season – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy – have already claimed the fee and the process was quite swift. The domestic men’s season ended on March 14, and one player said, “As I recall, it was at the end of March or the first week of April that we sent our invoices to the RCA and received payment by the end of April.”

Female players in the playing XI are entitled to 12,500 per game. Meanwhile, female cricket players from the states like Punjab have already received the match fees and they clearly said that it is the punctuality of the state association that ensures timely payment.

“It’s not that the players have not received the compensation. The lockdown has just been lifted and we are now going to check who has received the payment and who has not,” said RCA treasurer KK Nimawat.

In addition, the RCA will hold a meeting next week, most likely Tuesday. “We have yet to set a date, but in all likelihood all office holders will meet and plan how to restart cricket. The focus will also be on starting construction of the new stadium,” an executive committee member said. .







