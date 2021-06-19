Sports
High School Tennis Division III Championship Ponaganset vs. East Providence
PAWTUCKET The Ponaganset High School boys’ tennis team set the tone from the start of the season and maintained it throughout the season. The Chieftains won all nine league games and the best an opponent could achieve in a game was two points.
Ponaganset then steamed 8-seeded East Providence, 4-0, in the quarter-finals and 4-seeded Portsmouth, 4-0, in the semi-finals. On Saturday morning at Slater Park, the Chieftains completed their perfect season, winning their first-ever boys’ tennis title when they defeated Burrillville 4-0 in the Division III Championship game.
From the first game, we knew we were going to do well, said Ponaganset senior Tristin Williams. We felt like we were playing at the next level all year.
In my first and second year, we left the first round, so this year it was good to finish it as a senior. It was great, super good.
It was a new experience for both the players and Ponaganset coach Kara Van Zyl.
I’ve never coached boys before, said Van Zyl. I’m the girls team assistant so I wasn’t sure about the boys.
But we had 12 great guys and wherever they played in the lineup, they were happy to play. After the first day of training I knew we had something special. I think this is the first time they have gone unbeaten, 12-0 all the way.
Burrillville and Westerly were the only teams to score two points against the Chieftains during the regular season, but the Chieftains were not about to take their foot off the gas with a championship at stake.
We’ve played Burrillville before and they’re great opponents, said Van Zyl. Our boys have prepared for it. We knew what to work on from our last game with them.
They are just so focused on what they have to do. They take the initiative and know what to work on. So they were ready to go out today and we expected it to go so fast.
The match ended in just under an hour. Ponaganset players won the first set in six out of seven matches and after that it was just a matter of who would be the first four to finish off an opponent.
Ponaganset freshman Josh Steere was the first to take a team point when he finished his No. 1 singles game, 6-1, 6-1. The Chieftains’ No. 3 tandem of Brady Printer and Doug Baima was next with a 6-0, 6-1 win. Then Ponaganset senior Elijah Gouin won his No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 6-0, and teammate Ethan Clegg registered the deciding point with a 6-0, 6-1 win. at number 2 singles.
Tennis doesn’t always get the recognition it should,” said Van Zyl. “It’s not one of those higher sports. So these guys are finally getting the recognition they deserve for working so hard over the season.
To just see how happy they are, to see how far they’ve come from day one. Back on the field after COVID, a year off to be where they are now, they have made tremendous progress.
Ponagan set 4, Burrillville 0
Josh Steere, P, def. Ben Hayden, 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Clegg, P, def. Brady Tupper, 6-0, 6-1; Elia Gouin, P, def. Riley Chamberlin, 6-1, 6-0; Isaac Roe,P, vs. Jeff Cabral didn’t finish; Tristin Williams and Kyle OConnor, P, vs. Matt LaSata and Abigail McNamarad don’t finish; Jack Ferns and Lukas Gouin,P, vs. Reid Morin and Rihanna Morin didn’t finish; Brady Printer and Doug Baima, P, def. Brielle Ducharme and Samantha Foster, 6-0, 6-1.
