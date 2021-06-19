Four players selected in India National Hockey Team for Olympic Games belong to Kshetra





Four of the 11 hockey players selected from Haryana for the men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games belong to Kurukshetra district. Three female players, including skipper Rani Rampal, Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur, belong to the small town of Shahbad, which is emerging as the state’s hockey center. Surender Pallar, who has been selected for the men’s hockey team for the Olympics, belongs to Kurukshetra. I look forward to representing our country at Tokyo 2020 (Olympic Games). I am honored to be part of the Indian team at the Olympics for the second time, Rani Rampal tweeted after being selected to lead the women’s hockey team. The focus will be on winning the gold medal and all the players of the women’s hockey team sweated it out during practice. The players have been given extra time to practice due to the pandemic and this will boost our win, she said in a statement. Navjot Kaur, who will play her second Olympics, said the women’s hockey team is very strong. I am convinced that we will win the gold for our country, she said. Shahbad striker Navneet Kaur was also enthusiastic about her selection in the women’s hockey team. She said her hard work and practice will help her perform better in the Olympics. Surender Kumar, who is also from Kurukshetra, will compete in the Olympics for the first time. It’s like a dream come true. It is a matter of great pride to play for the country in the Olympics, Surender said. Haryana Sports Minister and ex-captain of Indian National Hockey Team Sandeep Singh congratulated Kurukhsetra hockey players and wished them every success. These players have given Kurukshetra and Haryana a new identity. I am very confident that they will return with medals from Tokyo, he said in a statement. He said that a total of 30 players from the state had been berthed in the Indian hockey, wrestling, boxing, shooting and athletics teams and this is a proud moment for Haryana.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos