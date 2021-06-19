It’s okay to hate working from home and joining the exodus back to the office

Jadon Shiva swapped a cramped makeshift workspace in his bedroom for an office in a converted Napier wool store, and he couldn’t be happier.

The 22-year-old has five weeks in a tech support job at Now Broadband, and he still enjoys having colleagues with whom he can talk in person, let alone extras like table tennis and an active social club.

After working full-time from home for over a year, mainly as a claims adviser for an insurance company, he was tired of being locked up in his Napier flat.

You’ll be over it in no time… the lack of social contact played a big part in that. It wasn’t easy to change the atmosphere in the house, it still felt like a workplace.

Shivas experience is not uncommon.

Statistics NZ figures also show a steady decline in the total number of people working from home, which fell from 980,000 in the June 2020 quarter to 722,300 in the March 2021 quarter.

Co-working spaces are also reporting rising demand from home workers who are driven mad by loneliness, and companies who want more flexible options when they downsize.

Jordan Smith, the national relationship manager for the EAP Program (EAP) Raise, says the mental health implications of working from home are often underestimated and it certainly isn’t right for everyone.

Corporate demand for mental health support is twice as high as in 2019, cases of stress and anxiety in the first quarter were three times their pre-Covid levels, and other aid programs reported similar numbers, Smith says.

Major changes in work patterns, job insecurity, less-than-ideal work-from-home setups and dealing with broken supply chains all add to the stress.

The feedback we received is that the disturbance factor at home is not necessarily better than in an office environment.

123RF Video conferencing became second nature to many home workers during the lockdown, but Raise National Relations manager Jordan Smith says it’s exhausting. Your brain is constantly trying to make eye contact, it can’t, but it keeps trying throughout the meeting.

I recently had a conversation with a young father who is now working from home in a forced change, and he is in a studio apartment with a three-month-old baby and his partner.

Great that he can spend time with his baby, that’s great, except he can’t do any work other than watching when the baby is asleep.

Smith knows workers who quit when employers pushed for work from home, and one young woman completely changed careers because of an industry-wide shift to remote work.

Otago University’s Business School will soon repeat a May 2020 survey of more than 2,500 people who worked from home during the lockdown, nearly 40 percent of them for the first time.

When asked whether they would like to work remotely in the future, only 22 percent raise their hands to do it full-time, with the majority choosing multiple times a week (46 percent) or several times a month (21 percent), and 11 percent ruled it out altogether.

According to respondents, benefits included a reduction in commuting time and costs, more flexible time management and increased productivity.

DELIVERED dr. Paula O’Kane of Otago University sees telecommuting being promoted as a way to reduce CO2 emissions to combat climate change, but she says care should be taken with the workforce who choose this option.

Researcher Dr. Paula OKane hopes the new research will provide a clearer picture of how well working from home works, and whether people’s attitudes change the longer they do it.

She suspects the call is not so much working from home as such, but having more say in when and how people work.

If you really think about people’s mental health, whether working from home full-time is appropriate, I think in most cases it probably isn’t.

But if it’s something an organization does, they need to think about how they create those opportunities for that social interaction and engagement.

Team building is more difficult when the staff is dispersed with no regular opportunity for casual conversations, which are often the oil that really keeps things going.

Pre-pandemic research had already noted the risk that the invisibility of those who work from home meant they were overlooked for training, professional development and promotion, and that’s something for employers to consider too, OKane says.

Amanda Cropp/Things Digital designer Becs Mudgway says she became quite introverted by working from home and that moving to Christchurch’s Saltworks co-working space was a great move. I know people who were determined to work from home, and they’ve started coming back to an office.

Co-working spaces

Rebecca Rea, a marketing consultant from Auckland, shares the Bizdojo in Ponsonby with about 75 other regular users of the co-working office a short walk from her flat, and says it was a relief to have company after five months of working from home.

I was ready to pull my hair out, I missed the routine of getting up, getting dressed and getting out, I really liked that, it sets you up for the day. I also missed the social aspect.

Christchurch digital designer Becs Mudgway drives 30 minutes to Saltworks’ co-working office in the city’s CBD, and loves it so much that her first two days a week quickly grew to five. I can’t believe I haven’t done it before.

When she worked at home alone in Wellington, the separation between work and home disappeared and she spent all day in her pyjamas.

I worked 70 to 80 hours a week, it absolutely took over… I would go days without talking to anyone in person.

Mudgeway says other Saltworks users have similar skills, and she appreciates the opportunity for others to express ideas.

Jason Lindsey is co-owner of Dunedin co-working office Petridish, which he admits is the world’s worst name in a pandemic, but it hasn’t deterred gamblers, and he’s added about 40 new members since the lockdown.

There were many people who were used to traveling for work and when the borders closed, they were not used to working from home and did not want to do it.

Sharedspace rents out accommodation in about 350 shared offices and co-working spaces nationally, and founder Matt Knight says the skyrocketing demand isn’t limited to key centers.

People work remotely in regional cities where housing is cheaper, or choose to work for long periods of time. Queenstown has experienced tremendous growth.

Falling in love with the home office is undoubtedly a factor. Many people have seen that it is not what it is.

Knight has traditionally focused on sole proprietorships or small businesses, but he says recent demand has also been driven by larger companies that are moving out of larger offices and want smaller co-working offices for more than 20 people.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Jason Lindsey and his wife Kate own the Petridish co-working office space in Dunedin. He says that the diversity of tenants is a big draw and that there is the advantage of not having office politics, but having a lot of people.

Team time

Brendon Fry, Shivas’ new boss and general manager of Now Broadband, says remote working offers recruiting opportunities in the regions, but isn’t ideal for companies where training and team building are essential.

A planned expansion to Christchurch will create up to 15 jobs and, like the 60 in Napier, they will have a central office.

Fry says feedback is best done face-to-face, rather than sending quick messages through team channels like Slack, where it’s impossible to see how comments are being received.

Chief executive of Wellington technology company Hnry James Fuller agrees. Many misunderstandings have arisen due to short Slack messages.

Hnry offers some work flexibility, and one of his technicians spends two days a week at home taking care of a new puppy, but Fuller says it’s mostly an office business because collaboration is easier and productivity is higher.

Having a conversation at your desk can help someone else eavesdrop on it and help solve the problem faster, rather than everything ending up as a one-on-one instant messenger chat.

During the lockdown, the frequency and duration of meetings increased significantly.

Instead of a short five-minute face-to-face meeting, everything would require a minimum 15-minute meeting, pre-booked in people’s calendars.

Virtual socialization is also a poor substitute for the real thing, Fuller says.

The comparison between an in-person morning tea and a remote tea is a stark reminder of how hard it is to build a culture when no one can see body language and only one person can talk at a time.

Unsplash Challenges of working from home identified in an Otago University study included difficulty communicating and collaborating with colleagues, quitting work, and staying motivated.

The Jade Solution

Christchurch-based software company Jade tries to give its staff the best of both worlds and reduce the isolation factor.

Aside from about a dozen who are permanently working remotely, the rest of the 230 employees are expected to be in the five global offices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and where they spend the rest of the workweek is up to them.

Kate Selway, director of Jade People and Capabilities, says the company has tried a few different combinations, but it opted for two consecutive days of connection after polling staff, and it’s intentionally planning activities to bring people together on those days.

About 15 to 20 percent come to the office regularly, with a hard core five days a week.

They are people who enjoy social interaction, maybe their home layout isn’t too conducive to working from home, or they like the routine of getting in the car and driving to work.

We have no plans to reduce the office footprint because we want people to feel like they can come to the office.