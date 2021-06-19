



SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction New Delhi: SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Fantasy Tips, T20 Blast Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Likely playing XIs for Somerset vs Glamorgan, 23:30 IST, June 19. Somerset will face Glamorgan in the Vitality T20 blast match. Glamorgan are currently fifth in the South Group after winning two out of five matches played. Somerset, on the other hand, is close behind Glamorgan and is in sixth place after winning a solitary match of the four they have played. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, SOM vs GLA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SOM vs GLA Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Somerset vs Glamorgan, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast. TOSS: The English T20 Blast throw between Somerset vs Glamorgan will take place at 11pm IST – June 19th. Time: 23:30 IS IS. Event location: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton SOM vs GLA My Dream11 Team Wicket Keepers: Tom Banton Batsmen: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Colin Ingram (VC) All-rounders: Nicholas Selman, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Bowlers: Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Ruaidhri Smith SOM vs GLA likely to play 11s Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach glamorganChris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weigwell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya SOM vs GLA Squads Somerset Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller glamorgan Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighel, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor. Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOM Dream11 Team/ GLA Dream11 Team/ Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction/ Glamorgan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.







