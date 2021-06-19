Notre Dame Football Stars Map Athlon’s 2021 AA Preseason Teams





Athlon Sports recently drafted their three preseason All-American teams for the 2021 season, and the Notre Dame Football program was well represented. Athlon Sports is one of the foremost authorities when it comes to college football, and they recently lined up their preseason All-America teams for the 2021 college football season. As every year, the Notre Dame Football program was well represented, with players in the prime, second and third team were placed. The only representative of the program in the first team was Kyle Hamilton, who is considered by many to be the country’s best safety officer. In fact, looking at recent mocks for the 2022 NFL Draft, Hamilton is one of the first selected defensive players, sometimes in the top-5. Round two saw the Irish see two offensive linemen added to the team as Cain Madden and Jarrett Patterson were two of the five linemen selected. Both are expected to start in the waiting positions for the Irish in 2021, giving Notre Dame Football another elite offensive line. Two elite guns made the third team, as Kyren Williams and Michael Mayer were called. Both will play key roles for the Irish in 2021, and both come out of the South Bend breakout seasons in 2020. Notre Dame Football brimming with talent in 2021 Overall, this is an Irish team that is full of talent on both sides of the ball, but new faces will have to come. This is a program that lost 14 players to the NFL last season, a huge amount of talent, and is returning to their Independent schedule, but a major drop is not expected. Jack Coan is likely to fill in for Ian Book after Book led the Irish to two of the last three College Football Playoffs, and despite losing eighty per cent of their attacking starting line, strong players are returning. Also, the defense is filled with seasoned talent, which should make life easy for freshman defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. While some think the Irish may have a tough time this season, these preseason All-American teams are proof that there’s a lot of talent returning to South Bend. In fact, with how the schedule is laid out, there’s no reason the Irish won’t get another run for a spot in the College Football Playoffs this season. These players will help lead the way.

