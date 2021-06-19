JMU Field Hockey Reveals Schedule for 2021 | Sport





JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan revealed the schedule for 2021 on Friday afternoon, featuring multiple top 25 foes. The reigning CAA regular season champions will play 17 games, eight of which will be played at the JMU field hockey complex prior to the CAA tournament. First against the Dukes will be a road test against Bucknell for a two-game homestand against St. Francis and Old Dominion. JMU defeated St. Francis and No. 20 ODU during the 2019 season at the time, both teams were in the top 25 in the country. The biggest non-conference games for JMU ahead of CAA play come in back-to-back matchups with No.10 Wake Forest and No. 19 duke. JMU travels to Newark for a CAA Championship rematch against conference foe Delaware on October 17. Despite the list of challenges Morgan has presented, none are as big a test as the No. 4 Louisville in Harrisonburg. The Cardinals made it to the Final Four in the 2020 NCAA tournament before falling to the eventual winner UNC. This game is the last home game before the CAA tournament from November 5-7. JMU remained undefeated at home (5-0) last season with the help of junior midfielder and CAA player of the year Eveline Zwager who earned a 2.00 PGA and red shirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill who scored the overtime game winner in the semifinals of the CAA tournament. The Dukes have eight new players for the coming season, both freshmen and transfers. We look forward to a packed schedule of competition from the best of the best to get the best out of JMU hockey, Morgan told JMU Athletics. Be sure to come and have a look because we can and will play beautiful hockey. Please contact the sports desk at [email protected] For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.

