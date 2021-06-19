Lewandowski goal helps Poland to draw with Spain





SEVILLE, Spain – Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring the second half equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday. Alvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by giving Spain the lead in the 25th minute, but Lewandowski tied things up in the 54th with a header for just his third goal with the national team at a major tournament. Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty shortly after Lewandowski’s goal and Morata then missed an open net after the ball bounced off the post. The result puts Sweden at the top of Group E with four points after beating Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia is second with three points, while Spain has two. Poland still has a chance to advance at Euro 2020, despite being last in the group by one point. Spain again paid for its mistakes at the net, forfeiting some good scoring opportunities and failing to hold back Lewandowski in one of the few significant opportunities Poland had in attack. Lewandowski, who entered the tournament with just two goals in a World Cup or European Championship, was in the spotlight after being held scoreless in the opener in the team’s 2-1 defeat to Slovakia. He had a clear opportunity to break his drought in the first half against Spain when he picked up a rebound in the area and found himself clear of markers in front of the net. But he couldn’t get the ball past Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon, who stopped the ball with his chest. The rebound came after Karol Swiderski’s shot hit the post. Morata had been singled out by fans and Spanish media for his misses in the opening 0-0 draw against Sweden, but found the net from close range after making a nice move around his marker. The goal was initially disallowed for offside, but was eventually confirmed after a quick video review. Morata ran to the bench to celebrate with coach Luis Enrique, who kept him in the starting lineup despite the criticism. The pass to Morata for the goal came from Moreno, the only change to the squad Luis Enrique made after the opening draw. Fans had called on Moreno to play from the start of Euro 2020 after his stellar season at Villarreal, but he missed the penalty that could have put Spain back in the lead on Saturday. Also, 17-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozowski became the youngest player in European Championship history after going on as a substitute just before Lewandowski scored. Kozowski was born on October 16, 2003. Born on June 29, 2003, English midfielder Jude Bellingham held the milestone for just six days.







